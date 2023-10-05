Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night Live‘s newest star: Chloe Troast!

The NBC sketch show confirmed on Wednesday, October 4, that Troast has been tapped to join the cast — which also includes longtime favorites Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang and Kenan Thompson — for its upcoming 49th season.

Troast is set to make her debut when SNL returns on October 14. The season premiere will be hosted by Pete Davidson, who left the show in 2022 after eight seasons, with fellow New York City native Ice Spice as the musical guest.

While she may be a newbie in Studio 8H, Troast has been a fixture of the city’s comedy scene. Earlier this year, she performed at the Canadian comedy festival Just for Laughs and was dubbed one of their New Faces of Comedy.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Troast before her SNL debut:

Where Is Chloe Troast From?

Troast hails from New Jersey and attended New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study. She currently resides in Brooklyn.

What Is Chloe Troast’s Comedy Background?

She has experience performing improv, sketch and stand-up comedy — and has frequently collaborated with current SNL writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy (a.k.a. Please Don’t Destroy).

Troast hosts the weekly comedy show Cherry in NYC with pals Moss Perricone and Auguste White, often welcoming guests like Hasan Minhaj, Rachel Sennott and more.

Has Chloe Troast Starred in Movies?

Troast is set to appear in the upcoming film Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain with the SNL trio. She will also team up with Kiernan Shipka and Sex Lives of College Girls star Charlie Hall in the rom-com Sweethearts.

Does Chloe Troast Have a Signature Character?

For her comedy shows, Troast often portrays an Old Hollywood–esque character named Pepper Slit, whom she describes as “the living relic of the Broadway stage and the silver screen.”

Is Chloe Troast the Only New ‘SNL’ Cast Member?

Troast is the only newcomer to be revealed so far. Michael Che, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Mikey Day and more current stars are expected to return to the cast.