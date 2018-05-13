Amy Schumer used her first Saturday Night Live hosting gig since getting married to joke about her husband’s “realistic” proposal. Melissa McCarthy also stopped by “Weekend Update,” and Kacey Musgraves brought her country flavor as musical guest during the Saturday, May 12, episode.

Mrs.

Schumer kicked off the night by poking fun at her husband Chris Fischer’s proposal in her monologue, calling the big moment “worthless” and “so dumb.” The comedian, who wed in a surprise ceremony on February 13, said she was still asleep when the chef “threw the box at me and said, ‘I got you this.’” She also touched on the joys of being female, including asking other women for a tampon, being a bridesmaid in your 30s and gender equality.

Melissa McCarthy Crashes “Weekend Update”

The actress made a surprise visit to play Michael Che’s proud stepmother. McCarthy employed her usual brand of goofy, bumbling humor as she botched jokes and tried to read from the teleprompter without her “cheaters.”

Handmaids in the City

This sketch served as a potential Handmaid’s Tale and Sex and the City spinoff, with a Carrie Bradshaw-esque inner monologue and girl talk galore. According to the voiceover, viewers will find themselves saying, “Oh, my God. This so could be me and my friends. You know, with the way things are going.”

The Day You Were Born

In a Mother’s Day sketch, Schumer told her young son about the day she gave birth to him. What she recounted was a story of little pushes and overwhelming happiness. Her words were spliced with the actual events, though, and let’s just say there was a lot more screaming and horror than she let on.

All About Moms

The cast brought their mothers out to deliver the punch lines during the cold open. The matriarchs mostly just complained about the political content and abundance of game show sketches, but it’s always sweet to see the parents of our favorite TV stars.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

