Musical guest Cardi B dropped a pregnancy bombshell and Chadwick Boseman knocked his first hosting gig out of the park during the Saturday, April 7, episode of Saturday Night Live. Check out the highlights below.

Baby Bumpin’

Cardi B confirmed she is expecting her first child with fiancé Offset after months of pregnancy rumors. She wore a feathered ensemble during her initial performance, hiding her stomach. As the camera panned out during her second song, “Be Careful,” the rapper’s tight white gown revealed her growing baby bump, and she beamed as fans cheered in the audience.

Black Panther Jeopardy

Boseman worried in his monologue that SNL had exhausted all the good Black Panther sketch ideas, but boy, was he mistaken. T’Challa himself tried his hand at Black Jeopardy and stumbled at first. In response to a question about why your cable bill would be in your grandmother’s name, he answered, “To honor her as the foundation of the family.” As we know, though, there’s nothing the king of Wakanda can’t do, so he got the hang of the game before it ended.

Aidy B

Aidy Bryant vowed to be more like Cardi B, which led to her saying whatever she wanted with a new gutsier attitude. When Bryant met her idol and suggested they become best friends, though, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wasn’t into it. In turn, a hilarious skit was created.

Legging Love

This Nike ad for leggings got so real that now the whole world knows “what most women do” in them: sit on the couch. “Women can do anything they want, and I wanna do nothing,” one woman confessed. If you live for a couch panini or your Fitbit says you’re dead, you definitely have a spiritual connection to this commercial.

Trump’s Stream of Consciousness Cold Open

Alec Baldwin’s President Trump returned to host a press conference with the leaders of the Baltic states. He ran through a myriad of topics, from Roseanne Barr (“She’s like a good Rosie O’Donnell”) to Stormy Daniels’ hush money payment. Ultimately, he admitted, “I don’t care about America.”

President T’Challa?

Boseman kicked the evening off by dissing Trump. While pondering if he’d ever want to run for president, given that his Black Panther character is an accomplished world leader, he reasoned, “Why would I go from being a serious actor to doing reality TV?” The other standout moment? His monologue outfit might be the best we’ve ever seen on the SNL stage.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!