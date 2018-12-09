Saturday Night Live host Jason Momoa went back to his roots during the Saturday, December 8, episode with musical guest Mumford & Sons.

Khal Drogo’s Ghost Dojo

The Game of Thrones alum reprised his role as Khal Drogo for this talk show, which featured guests who have been killed off the HBO series including King Joffrey, Hodor and the High Sparrow. Kate McKinnon’s Joffrey even got to address Olenna, played by Aidy Bryant, for poisoning him, resulting in a Maury-esque spat. Meanwhile, Momoa made a dig at Kevin Hart’s Oscars ordeal when he said, “Khal need to learn from Khal’s mistake or Khal … will never host Oscar.”

Standing Up

Pete Davidson, who spoke out earlier this week against online hate directed at him, led this bit as Rudolph. The red-nosed reindeer hilariously turned on his bullies after Santa selected him to lead the sleigh on an overcast Christmas Eve.

Family Man

Momoa’s monologue was a bit all over the place and eventually devolved into a sing-along with Kenan Thompson, Leslie Jones and Chris Redd. But before that, the self-proclaimed “SNL super nerd” grew emotional about his first time as host. “This is probably one of the greatest moments of my life right after having beautiful kids and marrying my red hot smokin’ wife, Lisa Bonet,” he noted.

Ghost of Christmas Extraness

Momoa proved he has moves for days by stripping and twerking in this sketch as an “extra” ghost visiting A Christmas Carol’s Ebenezer Scrooge (Mikey Day) after his enlightenment.

A New Role

Michael Che shifted to the other end of the “Weekend Update” desk for a segment about his love for his newly acquired bidet. The subject matter could have been better, but it was still fun to watch the cohost become the interviewee for a change.

Boys’ Club

Mumford & Sons performed “Guiding Light” and “Delta” during their stint as musical guest.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

