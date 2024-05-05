Jerry Seinfeld and Ryan Gosling have something in common: They’ve both recently been on lengthy press tours.

Seinfeld, 70, is currently promoting Netflix’s Unfrosted, which led him to appear on the Saturday, May 4, episode of Saturday Night Live. (The episode was hosted by Dua Lipa, who also served as the musical guest.)

“Guys, oftentimes when an actor is promoting a new movie — let’s say a Netflix movie — they have to do a lot of press,” Colin Jost began in the middle of his “Weekend Update” segment on Saturday. “Sometimes, too much press. Here to comment is a man who’s done too much press.”

Seinfeld appeared as the character in question, joking that he didn’t know where he was now.

Related: The Most Memorable ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cameos Saturday Night Live’s hosts and musical guests are typically the center of attention each week — but sometimes more famous faces steal the show. Tyler Cameron crashed Kim Kardashian’s hosting debut in October 2021, joining her for a Bachelor-inspired sketch. “That [experience] was incredible,” the Bachelor Nation alum exclusively told Us Weekly weeks after he […]

“Was this a podcast?” the comedian asked Jost, 41. “Oh, live TV? Oh, my God. I gotta stop.”

Jost then pointed out that Seinfeld has “kinda been everywhere,” even The Rich Eisen Show.

“I wasn’t on Rich Eisen,” Seinfeld quipped before realizing that he did appear on the sports broadcast after all. “I like Rich Eisen, I find him accessible.”

Jost then questioned how an actor, such as Seinfeld, can comprehend their schedule when they start doing “excessive press.”

“Well, that’s the thing. You don’t know until someone who cares about you shows you a video package and you see yourself with people with these names Hoda [Kotb], Mo Rocca, Chanel [and] Vlad,” Seinfeld explained. “Yeah, I talked to a guy named Vlad. And I know I can’t undo all the press I’ve done but I want to help other people. If you’re struggling with press, you’re not alone.”

Related: Most Memorable ‘SNL’ Hosts Over the Years From perennial favorites Alec Baldwin and Justin Timberlake to less successful stars Lindsay Lohan and Justin Bieber, Saturday Night Live hosts can make or break the show -- see the most memorable hosts!

He continued, “I’m talking to you, Ryan Gosling. When I started doing press for Unfrosted, I was like you: Funny, good-looking [and] now look at me? You think this is how I want to spend my 26th birthday? But you can get clean.”

Gosling, 43, just wrapped back-to-back press tours. Shortly after celebrating the 2023 juggernaut Barbie and performing its showstopper “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars in March, Gosling went right into promoting his next project The Fall Guy. The action flick, in which he costars with Emily Blunt, even led to a SNL hosting gig last month.

“It’s great to be back here hosting SNL. I’m here because of my new movie, The Fall Guy, with Emily Blunt. So, don’t worry: I’m not going to make any jokes about Ken because it’s not funny,” Gosling said in his April 13 sketch show monologue. “Ken and I, we had to break up [because] we went too deep and it’s over, so I’m not going to talk about it.”

To further reiterate how he’s ready to move on Ken, Gosling reworked Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” to be about the doll. (His Fall Guy character is a notable Swiftie in the film.)

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.