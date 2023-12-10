Julia Stiles gave Us everything we wanted for the holidays this year: a reinvented version of her Save the Last Dance performance.

In the Saturday, December 9, episode of Saturday Night Live, cast member Chloe Fineman proclaimed during a “Weekend Update” segment that the iconic ballet/hip-hop dance makes the best “intimate” Christmas present for a significant other.

“I only have one sexy gift idea, and I kind of have to demonstrate it,” Fineman, 35, told co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che from her perch in front of the “Update” desk. “The sexiest gift you can give your partner is trying something new in the bedroom.”

Of course, the only idea Fineman had in mind was recreating Stiles’ choreography from the 2001 dance movie. She removed her festive Mrs. Claus dress to reveal a black leotard and sweatpants, which was similar to the outfit that Stiles, now 42, wore during the film’s audition season.

“Hit it!” Fineman exclaimed before busting out a near-flawless replica of Stiles’ moves. “[This is] street-ballet. Basically, Julia Stiles’ character is an uptight ballerina, who auditions to get into Juilliard but doesn’t get in. Then on the same day, her mom dies in a car crash.”

Jost, 41, however, was confused about how the “street” element came into the ballet routine, but Che, 40, clarified the movie’s plot for him.

“Colin, come on,” Che quipped. “Sara moves to the south side of Chicago and goes to a more urban high school, where she learns hip-hop, duh.”

Fineman also detailed the story line too, explaining to Jost that Stiles’ character eventually got another chance to audition for the prestigious arts college — and her crush Derek (played by Sean Patrick Thomas) skipped a “drive-by shooting” to show his support. The camera then panned to SNL cast member Devon Walker, dressed like Derek, pumping his fists and nodding his head.

By the end, Jost just wanted to know if Sara’s routine was good enough to secure her admittance to Juilliard. Stiles herself then jumped in to answer the inquiry.

“Yes,” Stiles shouted, sporting a matching leotard and sweatpants. “Sara did get into Juilliard.”

After Jost wondered “how,” Stiles pointed out that he hadn’t seen the end of the crowd-pleasing routine yet. Stiles and Fineman, in unison, performed the chair portion of the Save the Last Dance number.

“So, Colin, what did you think?” Fineman asked before Jost noted his approval. He added, “Well, I can’t say this on the record yet, but welcome to Juilliard!”

Stiles and Fineman, who were waiting for the results with bated breath, then shared their excitement over the rave review. “Yay,” they replied.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.