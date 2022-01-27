Working mom! Julia Stiles may keep her family life private since becoming a parent in 2017 — but the actress has given glimpses here and there.

The New York native announced her first pregnancy with Preston Cook in June 2017, nearly two years after their engagement. The pair tied the knot in September 2017 in Seattle.

“Three years, six countries, two quarantines, and we haven’t killed each other,” the bride captioned her 2020 anniversary post via Instagram in September 2020. “Happy Anniversary, Luv.”

She and the Canada native became parents when Strummer arrived in October 2017, followed by Arlo in January 2022. One month ahead of baby No. 2’s birth, the then-expectant star told Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones why expanding her family was “terrifying.”

The Mona Lisa Smile star said in December 2021, “It’s happening, I guess. … I’m so excited. Kids are wonderful. It’s such a joy, it’s such a delight … but now they outnumber me. How do you get two kids dressed in the morning to go out the door?”

The Dexter alum also opened up about Strummer’s name inspiration, saying the moniker was motivated by The Clash’s guitarist, Joe Strummer. “When my husband and I started dating, I was living in the East Village and there was a big mural to Joe Strummer that we would always walk by and talk about,” Stiles explained at the time.

The duo met on the set of Go With Me in 2015. Cook was working as a camera assistant, while the Columbia University grad starred in the film.

In July 2016, Stiles opened up to Kelly Ripa about her partner’s surprise proposal. “We had had a conversation waiting for an elevator one day, where he was randomly like, out of nowhere, ‘With jewelry, you don’t really wear silver or platinum. You’re more into gold,’” the Save the Last Dance star recalled at the time. “And then I went, ‘What is up with this conversation?’”

Prior to dating Cook, the Emmy nominee was previously linked to Stranger Things’ David Harbour and her 10 Things I Hate About You costar Joseph Gordon-Levitt. (Harbour is now married to Lily Allen, while Gordon-Levitt shares two sons with his wife, Tasha McCauley).

Keep scrolling to see Stiles’ motherhood moments over the years.