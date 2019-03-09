Sheinelle Jones: What’s in My Bag?

Sheinelle Jones tries to carry only things that “spark joy” in her bag. After meeting Marie Kondo, the Japanese organizing consultant who coined that buzzy term, “I keep my bag somewhat organized,” says the coanchor of Weekend Today and cohost of the third hour of Today. Though, she adds, “I fall off sometimes.”

The mom of Kayin, 9, and twins Clara and Uche, 6 (with hubby Uche Ojeh) spilled more items from her purse during a segment on the NBC morning show on Thursday, March 8 — with Maria Shriver. The host revealed she still is carrying a Pokémon gift card she bought for Christmas for her eldest. “I felt like he had enough stuff,” she joked. “So, I didn’t give it to him. So, I was going to take it back!”

Meanwhile Shriver, 63, carries a Static Guard spray, her work badges, Bulletproof’s Brain Octane Oil and QuintEssential’s Hypertonic Elixir that one of her daughter’s gave her. Watch the video below to see what else they shared on Today.

Plus, see what else Jones, 40, carries in her Topshop tote.

Sole Savers

“I always carry my Adidas sneakers [because I’m always in heels]. I’m 4-foot-11, so my heels are really high.”

Bookworm Vibes

“Right now I’m reading Becoming by Michelle Obama, even though I’ve already listened to her speak about it. But I’ve wanted to crack it open and read it for myself.”

Tame the Mane

“I carry around a toothbrush for my hair edges. I remember I’d travel sometimes and forget it somewhere, and I’d think people are probably like, ‘Oh my God, what is that dirty toothbrush?’ ”

Toy Time

“Beyblades, these little spinner toys, are the one way I can get my boys to play all afternoon without technology. As long as I have markers for Clara, she’ll color.”

Loud and Clear

“I speak a lot. Grether’s Pastilles are really good for the throat. They taste like gummy bears.”

The rest of her must-haves: An iPhone in a Jack Spade wallet case; another iPhone in a case with her children’s pictures on it; an IFB earpiece; black Spanx biker shorts; big shades; a Bebe makeup bag; a MAC Studio Sculpt Foundation; a MAC lip liner in Cork; Nars lip glosses in Greek Holiday and Orgasm; a Nars blush in Orgasm; a Laura Mercier Kajal D’Orient eye liner in Noir Supreme; an Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit; a Bobbi Brown Sheer Finish Pressed Powder; an Oribe Split End Seal; a Lancôme Génifique serum; a Dermalogica Super Rich Repair cream; a pack of Alcone’s Make-Off; credit cards; an ID card; a MetroCard; a Delta card; a United Airlines card; an American Airlines card; an SPG American Express card; a key; KIND bars in Dark Chocolate Chunk; notes from Clara; a hand-drawn picture by Clara; a black hair tie and her grandmother’s class ring.

