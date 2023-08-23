Stassi Schroeder listened to Bethenny Frankel’s interview with Raquel Leviss — and she had some issues with how the duo talked about Ariana Madix.

“It was almost like Bethenny was trying to make Ariana look bad,” Stassi, 35, said of Bethenny’s three-part sit-down with Raquel, 28. “It’s like, that’s not the route we should be taking right now. Ariana hasn’t done anything wrong.”

Stassi also questioned why Bethenny, 52, seemed to put so much stock in the fact that Ariana, 38, is still living with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval. “What is this? Trying to say we weren’t that good of friends, Ariana’s making so much money now, she’s still living with Sandoval,” Stassi said during the Wednesday, August 23, episode of her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast. “She’s not living with Sandoval because she’s forgiven him. She’s living with Sandoval because she’s like, ‘This is my house too and I refuse to leave my own home,’ and Sandoval is being a gaslighting prick motherf–ker who is refusing to leave.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Ariana and Sandoval, 41, called it quits after Sandoval was caught having an affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel. The former couple are still living in the home they purchased together in 2019, but Ariana has said they try not to cross paths while on the property.

Stassi, for her part, thought it was odd that Bethenny seemed unaware of the reasons why Ariana and Sandoval would still be living together after their split.

“Bethenny, shut up,” Stassi said. “This is another issue that I had. I understand Bethenny taking this interview. What I don’t understand is how she didn’t — when she found out she was gonna interview [Raquel] — go and binge-watch seasons 1 through f–king 10 so that she knew everything and do her research. It was lazy. It was a lazy f–king interview. Just hearing her talk the way Bethenny talked about Ariana and Sandoval living together, that was a lazy interview. She did not do her research. She does not understand anything.”

Stassi went on to question Bethenny’s claim that her interns make more money than Raquel does for Pump Rules. “It is kind of annoying how [Bethenny] speaks with so much authority when clearly she has not done her research about so many different things,” Stassi said. “Even just about [Raquel] and how much she got paid. I don’t know what [Raquel] got paid. I truly don’t.”

During the interview, Raquel lamented the fact that she hadn’t made any extra money in the aftermath of Scandoval even though the drama boosted Pump Rules’ ratings.

“It’s my understanding that you get paid in a year less than my interns get paid,” Bethenny said, alleging that Raquel “can’t even afford to pay” for the mental health treatment she just received in the wake of the drama.

Lisa Vanderpump later claimed that Raquel was paid $361,000 for season 10 of Pump Rules, but Stassi thinks that number sounds too random to be real. “That makes me think that it’s fake. That sounds like somebody who’s like, ‘We need to make up a number,’” she quipped. “Either way, I don’t think [Raquel’s] point was that she didn’t make anything from this season. I think it was [that] she hasn’t made anything since.”