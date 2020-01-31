Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Thursday, January 30, episode of Station 19.

Since the Station 19 season 3 premiere was the crossover everyone was talking about, no one was expecting the second episode to end in a cliffhanger like this.

During the episode, Ryan (Alberto Frezza) returned to Seattle, showing up unexpectedly at Andy’s (Jaina Lee Ortiz) door. However, before they could even go inside her place, they heard a kid crying down the hall. When they entered the apartment, they found a woman with her wrists accidentally sliced by a wine glass. Meanwhile, her baby and young son didn’t know what to do.

Ryan and Andy tried to help and when they got a “Please hold” by 9-1-1, he called Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval), despite the fact that he and Andy weren’t talking. Luckily, Pruitt came through to save her, leaving Andy and Ryan to babysit the kids until their mother came back from the hospital.

While there, Ryan found out that Andy is in love with Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe). Instead of the awkward ex-boyfriend act, he was funny and charming. He later revealed that he came back because Jenna had cheated on him in San Diego and told him … because he told her he was still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

However, it doesn’t seem like they will have a happy ending. Their talk was interrupted by Milo, the young kid in the house, holding his mother’s gun. When they told him to put the gun down, he didn’t listen. So, Ryan lunged in front of Andy to get to Milo first — and in turn, was shot in the chest.

“I don’t think I’m OK,” he muttered while bleeding out on the floor. Andy quickly ran over to him before calling 9-1-1 and again — getting a “Please hold.”

When he tries to talk, she tells him, “Don’t talk, don’t die.”

She then dialed her dad’s number. “Dad, I need you to come back. Come back,” she yells into the phone on speaker. She then looked at Ryan and yelled it again: “Come back.”

The episode ended with the noise of a flat line, following by a message from Sandoval and a link to EndFamilyFire.org.

“Consider this: 4.6 million children in the United States live in a household with at least one loaded unsecured gun. If you have a gun at home, store it, unload it, locked and separate from ammunition,” the actor says in the video. “No matter what, make sure you always ask about how guns are stored in other homes. You could save a life.”

Ahead of season 3, Grey Damon opened up to Us Weekly about a death coming — and how upset he was.

“I cried really loud and it’s hard to make me cry. Especially reading — I don’t cry when I read,” the Aquarius alum, 32, shared. “I did, like, the lip quiver thing. It was pretty bad.”

It’s safe to say that Ryan is gone. Episode 3 is titled, “Euglogy.” According to the description, Pruitt “grieves a monumental loss,” but Andy refuses to. Instead, she “throws herself into work.”

Station 19 airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.