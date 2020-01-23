‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ Crossover Leads to an Unexpected Death

Grab your tissues — and a lot of them. When Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy return on Thursday, January 24, it’s going to be quite a doozy.

During the crossover episodes, “someone really beloved gets really hurt,” Grey Damon, who portrays Lieutenant Jack Gibson on Station 19, told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the shows’ return. However, this week isn’t the only difficult one. “In the next episode of Station 19, someone — not who you’d expect — dies. It’s someone very beloved. Y’all are going to be all messed up about it.”

The Aquarius alum, 32, also admitted that while he’s not a very emotional person, reading the script had quite an effect on him.

“I cried really loud and it’s hard to make me cry. Especially reading — I don’t cry when I read,” the actor shared. “I did, like, the lip quiver thing. It was pretty bad.”

On the midseason finale of Grey’s Anatomy, a car came crashing through Joe’s Bar. Those inside will have to find a way out, with the help of both casts. As a warning — episode three of Station 19 is titled “Eulogy.”

While the official crossover lasts only one week, moving ahead, the shows — both now run by Krista Vernoff — will include many intertwined story lines. At times, they’ll get pretty intense.

“There are really beautiful moments, some heart-wrenching.” Damon previewed about the duration of the Station 19 season. “It’s, at times, really dark. This is definitely a different vibe this season. She’s definitely given it a different vibe.”

Grey’s Anatomy may also have a different vibe in the second half of season 16. Justin Chambers, who has portrayed Alex Karev on the series since its 2005 debut, will not be returning, he revealed earlier this month. His character has also reportedly already made his final appearance. The last time Alex appeared was during the November 14 episode; in the following week’s midseason finale, it was revealed that Alex had returned to Iowa to care for his ill mother.

The crossover kicks off with Station 19 on ABC Thursday, January 23, at 8 p.m. ET.