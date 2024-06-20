Stevan Ditter views his OnlyFans account as a job — and potentially a lucrative one, at that.

In an appearance on the podcast “The Viall Files,” Ditter, 29, talked about his experience with the subscription-based social platform. When host Nick Viall asked Ditter for a hint at how much he earns on OnlyFans, the Perfect Match contestant hinted at a big number.

“I think it’s a give-and-take,” he said. “Obviously, if you have a bigger following, you’re going to make more. A lot of people believe if you show more, you will make more. I don’t think that’s the case. I think if somebody really puts their mind and looks at this as a job, they can make easily six figures a month.”

Ditter wasn’t explicitly talking about himself, but the reality star has a sizable following. He currently has more than a quarter million Instagram followers and over 107,000 on TikTok, which he believes can help his earning potential.

“You have to recognize the idea that you’ve got social platforms, TikTok, Instagram, stuff like that to boost yourself,” he explained. “There’s a way to market yourself and handle it. So you just have to look at it like anything else that’s marketable. But six figures, clean number, it’s pretty acceptable for a lot of people to be able to make.”

Not bad for a guy who didn’t make his TV debut until 2022 on Too Hot to Handle season 3. Ditter finished as a finalist on that season and returned to reality this year on Perfect Match season 2, which is ongoing.

Ditter certainly knows how to market himself. He still has fans abuzz after saying in the fourth episode of Perfect Match that he once hooked up with a “multiplatinum pop star.” He declined to name names but appeared to whisper it to castmate Alara Taneri.

That sent fans into a frenzy of attempted lip-reading, though based on how greatly their theories vary, they do not seem to have been successful. Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and Gwen Stefani are some of the more popular guesses.

“It was definitely someone who goes by a 5-syllable first and last name just based on the length of time of the bleeps and his mouth movement,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

Another alleged that Ditter and Lovato used to follow each other on Instagram.

Just because Ditter decided to keep the pop star’s identity a secret, it doesn’t necessarily mean he holds it all back. Viall also asked whether Ditter shows — ahem — everything on his OnlyFans.

Ever the salesman, Ditter replied, “Go try and buy it.”