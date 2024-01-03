Steve Burton confirmed his exit from Days of Our Lives one year after reprising his role.

“Wow! Well, I just shot my final scenes here on Days of Our Lives and I just want to say, thank you so much to the cast [and] to the crew. It’s been amazing,” Burton, 53, said in a video uploaded to the Daily Drama’s YouTube page on Wednesday, January 3. “I can’t believe it’s been a year already! So, thank you so much to the fans. It’s just … I’m always so full of gratitude. So thank you. Stay tuned.”

Burton made his debut on Days in 1988 as Harris Micheals and exited the series later that year. Following his time on the soap opera , the actor went on to star in other daytime shows including The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, where he earned several Daytime Emmy awards.

Burton starred on General Hospital from 1991–2012 and from 2017–2021. In November 2021, the actor revealed he was let go from the ABC soap after he did not comply with the studio’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts,” he explained in an Instagram video at the time. “But this is also about personal freedom to me. I don’t think anybody should lose their livelihood over this.”

Shortly after his exit from General Hospital, Burton reprised his role of Harris Michaels in the Days spinoff, Beyond Salem, in 2022. The following year, he signed a one-year deal to return to Days.

“When you’re in the business 36 years and people are still calling? I’m super grateful,” Burton said to Soap Opera Digest in 2023. “[Days is] a great environment to work in, and I feel like I’m getting a real run at things.”

In addition to his TV career, Steve has also made headlines for his personal life over the years. Steve filed for divorce from ex-wife Sheree Burton, who was pregnant at the time, in 2022, claiming he was not the child’s father. (The exes share three children: Mackena, 20, Jack, 17 and Brooklyn, 9.)

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated,” he wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine.”

Sheree, for her part, never publicly addressed her ex-husband’s claims about her pregnancy. She welcomed her fourth child, daughter Izabella, in February 2023. The fitness coach, 45, is also currently pregnant with her fifth baby. (She has not revealed the identity of either child’s father.)

Us Weekly confirmed that Steve and Sheree finalized their divorce in December 2023. According to court documents obtained by Us at the time, the duo will share joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children. Steve will also pay Sheree $12,500 per month in child support until April 2024, after which he will pay $10,000 per month.