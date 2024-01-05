Steve Burton is headed back to Port Charles following his Days of Our Lives departure.

“Happy anniversary General Hospital,” the actor said in the final moments of the General Hospital 60th anniversary special, which aired on ABC Thursday, January 4. “Stay tuned, big things are coming to Port Charles.”

Steve, 53, was flanked by General Hospital stars Laura Wright and Kelly Monaco, who teased his return.

“You know what they say, when one door closes,” Wright, 53, said. Monaco, 47, continued, “Another door opens.” (The actresses play Carly Corinthos and Sam McCall, respectively, on the long-running soap.)

One day before Steve’s surprise General Hospital return, the actor announced his departure from Days of Our Lives.

“Well, I just shot my final scenes here on Days of Our Lives and I just want to say, thank you so much to the cast [and] to the crew. It’s been amazing,” he shared in a video on the “Daily Drama” podcast’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 3. “I can’t believe it’s been a year already! So, thank you so much to the fans. It’s just … I’m always so full of gratitude.”

Steve made his Days of Our Lives debut in 1988 as Harris Michaels and first left the soap opera that same year. He reprised his role on the show’s spinoff, Beyond Salem, in 2022 before making his official Days of Our Lives return in 2023.

Soap fans recognize Steve best from his stint as Jason Morgan on General Hospital from 1991 to 2012. He returned to the show in 2017 but was fired from the ABC series in 2021 after a dispute over the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

“Well, I know there’s a lot of rumors and speculation about me and General Hospital, and I wanted you to hear it from me personally,” he announced in an Instagram video at the time. “Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate.”

Steve explained that he “did apply for my medical and religious exemptions,” which were denied.

“But this is also about personal freedom to me,” he added. “Maybe one day if these mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan. That would be an honor.”

Like his career, Steve’s personal life has been shaken up in recent years. He filed for divorce from wife of 23 years Sheree Burton in 2022, while she was pregnant. Upon announcing their separation, he claimed via social media that he was not the child’s father. She gave birth in February 2023 and has not addressed her baby’s paternity. (The former couple share three children, Mackena, 20, Jack, 17, and Brooklyn, 9.)

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2023 that Steve and Sheree’s divorce was finalized. The exes will share joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children, and he will pay $12,500 per month in child support until April. The payment will later decrease to $10,000 monthly.