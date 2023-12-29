Steve Burton and his ex-wife, Sheree Burton, have determined how to proceed with their coparenting relationship after finalizing their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Steve, 53, and Sheree, 45, will share joint legal and physical custody of two of their three children, Jack, 17, and Brooklyn, 9. Their eldest, daughter Mackena, is 20. Steve will pay Sheree $12,500 per month in child support until April 2024, after which he will pay $10,000 per month.

The former couple agreed to “release the other from any and all past, present and future claims for spousal support and/or maintenance.” As a compromise, Steve will owe Sheree $2,500 per month until his payments reach a total of $50,000. Additionally, the duo split their personal belongings such as jewelry, vehicles, bank accounts and other things purchased or set up in their respective names.

Having previously sold their home in 2022, Steve will maintain possession of three investment properties in Tennessee as a part of the settlement.

Steve and Sheree, who wed in 1999, finalized their divorce earlier this month, nearly two years after their initial split. In May 2022, Steve revealed via his Instagram Story that he and his ex were “separated,” writing, “She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine.”

At the time, he added that the two of them were continuing to coparent their “three beautiful kids,” adding, “We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

The Days of Our Lives star filed for divorce two months later, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup. Steve’s filing listed their official date of separation as March 1, 2022, per docs obtained by Us. The pair sold their condo in Newport Beach, California, that same month for $3.2 million.

Sheree, for her part, never publicly addressed the soap opera actor’s claims about her pregnancy. She gave birth to her fourth child, daughter Izabella, in February 2023. The father of the child has not been publicly revealed.

“Some things I’ve realized with having my 4th baby in my 40s … I know how fast it goes by,” Sheree captioned photos of herself and her then-newborn via Instagram earlier this year. “I don’t sweat the small stuff, and I do my best to be present with all my children and live in the moment. I know I’m far from perfect but my kids know they’re loved and ultimately that’s really all that matters 💕.”

Eight months later, Sheree announced that she is pregnant with baby No. 5, though she once again did not reveal the identity of the father. “Current status…unexpectedly expecting my 5th baby making that 4 girls and 1 boy 😅,” she wrote alongside an Instagram baby bump pic in October. “If you would [had] told me I was going to have 5 kids with 2 of them being born in my 40s I would have laughed and said you were crazy but God has a plan, and here I am and I couldn’t be happier or more grateful for my life and the people in it.”