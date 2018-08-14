Announcing a life-changing decision probably should not be done at a dinner party! In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, August 14, episode of Million Dollar Listing New York, that’s exactly what happens when Steve Gold decides to break the news to Fredrik Eklund that he will not be joining Douglas Elliman – in front of Fredrik’s boss, Howard Lorber.

“Howard, I respect you so much and Fredrik, you’re my friend but I’ve decided to go with Corcoran. Mainly because that’s where I feel like I have the best chance to grow for the next stage of my career,” Steve says. “My whole life I’ve gone against the grain. I dress my own way, I speak my own way, I sell my own way. And everyone thinks I should be at Douglas Elliman. I don’t want to do what everyone thinks I should do. I want to do something different.”

Fredrik is completely dumbfounded but his boss tells him he needs to speak up. “You’re the one who was supposed to take care of it, so why don’t you talk?” Howard says. When Steve tries to defend Fredrik, The Sell author says the entire thing feels “like a breakup.”

“Life is about journeys and this is part of the journey,” Steve says, but Fredrik says he’s “disappointed” and heads outside.

When Steve follows him, things heat up further. “I feel like a damn fool in there. I’m sitting next to my boss,” Fredrik says, raising his voice at Steve, who reiterates that he just wants to carve his own path in his career.

Million Dollar Listing New York airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

