Hi Barbie! Or should we say, “Hi, Stevie Nicks!”

“I have something very exciting to share with you a few hours before the rest of the world,” Nicks, 75, announced during her show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, October 1, per Rolling Stone. Nicks shared that Mattel was creating an official Barbie with her likeness. The Fleetwood Mac singer told the crowd that the toymaker approached her a year ago about the official Stevie Nicks Barbie and that the idea was a little too much to take at first.

“I was very overwhelmed,” said Nicks. “Will she be like me? Will she have my spirit? Will she have my heart?”

The doll aims to celebrate “the iconic ‘Queen of Rock and Roll,'” according to the toy’s listing. “Nicks achieved worldwide success with the band Fleetwood Mac before embarking on a critically acclaimed, chart-topping solo career. Known for her captivating stage presence and signature style, she has left an indelible imprint on artists and fans around the world.”

Related: Stevie Nicks Through the Years: Fleetwood Mac, Solo Success and More Gold dust woman! Stevie Nicks rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of Fleetwood Mac — and she’s since become one of the most iconic rock stars of all time. The “Wild Heart” songstress was born in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1974, writing her first song at age 16 after receiving a guitar for […]

The official Stevie Nicks Barbie comes with “full textured bangs, a smoky eye,” and a moonlit stage, which functions as a display stand.

Nicks shared the first glimpse of the doll, dressed in the same outfit she wore on the cover of Fleetwood Mac’s landmark album, Rumors. The doll comes with a tambourine and can be posed dramatically to recreate some of Nicks’s biggest moments. “As in the hit song ‘Rhiannon,’ Stevie looks ready to take to the sky like a bird in flight with her flowing chiffon statement sleeves,” notes the product description.

“When I look at her, I see my 27-year-old self,” she told the MSG crowd, adding that she had one of the first of such Barbies with her on the road for the past three months. “I am her and she is me,” she added.

Related: Diplomats, Lawyers and Mermaids: Breaking Down Every Barbie and Ken From the ‘Ba... The Barbie movie is fast approaching — but titular star Margot Robbie didn’t know if it would ever come to fruition. “I was very scared it was going to be a no. At the time this was such a terrifying thing to take on. People were like, You’re going to do what?” Robbie told Vogue in […]

Nicks also reflected on the doll’s creation when speaking to Vulture. “This has been such a private thing. I never really expected to have this reaction to her,” she said. “It makes me smile because I’m like, ‘damn. I was totally right when I was 27 and said, ‘This is what I want.’ It’s who I was, and who I still am.”

The launch of the Stevie Nicks doll caps off what will be the “Year of Barbie.” The titular movie, written and directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, crossed the $1 billion box office mark in August. The movie has since made $1.4 billion worldwide. Due to this commercial success, Robbie, 33, who executive produced the film, reportedly earned $50 million between salary and bonuses.

Related: What Was Cut From ‘Barbie’? Kisses, Cameos, and More It seems like Barbie has everything — girl power, big laughs, more shades of pink than any of Us knew existed — but director Greta Gerwig had to cut a few things from the massive blockbuster. Allan’s ‘Jaws’-Inspired Scene Gerwig filmed a scene that paid tribute to Steven Spielberg‘s classic film. “We did this shot […]

The movie was also a critical success. “The Barbie movie is a delightful, highly stylized and super-endearing crowd pleaser,” Us Weekly movie critic Mara Reinstein wrote in her review. “See it once to marvel at the ace performances and impeccable fashion and production design; catch it again just to prove to yourself that the whole thing wasn’t a neon-hued fever dream. … Barbie is a wonderful, whimsical effort delivered in such a brightly colored package. Just don’t box her in.”