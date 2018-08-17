Season 22 of Celebrity Big Brother U.K. premiered on Thursday, August 16, but only 13 of the 14 planned cast members made it into the house.

“Stormy Daniels was booked to appear on the show several months ago and hours before the show was due to go live, informed the production team that she no longer wished to enter the house as previously agreed,” the British reality series said in a statement shared on its Twitter account on Friday, August 17. “Producers discussed a variety of options with her but were unable to agree any acceptable conditions for her entering the house. Our focus is now on making a brilliant series with our fantastic celebrities.”

The porn star’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, confirmed to Us Weekly that his client’s decision resulted from a “row with producers.”

“They insisted she conduct herself in a certain way,” he claimed. “They attempted to control her and produce a certain result, which she did not feel comfortable with.”

As for reports that Daniels, 39, requested a higher paycheck, Avenatti tells Us, “There was never any dispute over pay. That’s a complete fabrication.”

The stripper was scheduled to appear on Loose Women on Friday morning to explain her absence from the competition. However, cohost Jane Moore told viewers that Daniels canceled the interview due to an unspecified “custody development” with her estranged husband, Glendon Crain, over their 7-year-old daughter, Caiden.

Daniels made headlines after she claimed earlier this year that she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006, shortly after his wife, Melania Trump, gave birth to their son, Barron. Daniels brokered a nondisclosure agreement with the 72-year-old’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The White House has denied any sexual relationship between Trump and Daniels.

