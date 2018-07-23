It’s over. Stormy Daniels’ husband, Glendon Crain, has filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage,” the porn star’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, announced via Twitter on Monday, July 23. “A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family.”

In addition to the divorce papers, Crain filed for a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife. The documents claim she “committed adultery,” but Avenatti tells Us the allegations are “completely false.”

Daniels, 39, and Crain, who also appears in adult films under the name Brendon Miller, tied the knot in November 2015. They share a 7-year-old daughter, Caiden.

Rumors about the couple’s separation started after the stripper was arrested on July 11. A police report obtained by TMZ stated that she was not married, but Avenatti insisted at the time that his client and her husband were still together.

Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) was taken into police custody while performing at Sirens Gentlemen’s Club in Columbus, Ohio, and charged with three misdemeanor counts of illegally touching a patron. Avenatti claimed on Twitter that the incident “was a setup & politically motivated.” The charges were dismissed later that day.

The actress is currently embroiled in a legal battle with President Donald Trump. She brokered a nondisclosure agreement with the real estate mogul’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen in 2016 in exchange for her silence about an affair she claimed she had with Trump, 72, a decade earlier. The president admitted on Twitter in May that he reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 payment. The White House has denied any sexual relationship between Trump and Daniels.

