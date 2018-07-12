Stormy Daniels was arrested while performing at Sirens Gentlemen’s Club in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday, July 11, according to online records from the Franklin County Municipal Court.

The 39-year-old porn star (real name Stephanie Clifford) was charged with three misdemeanor counts of illegally touching a patron. The state’s Community Defense Act prohibits anyone who is not a family member from touching a nude or semi-nude performer on the premises of a sexually oriented business.

According to a police report obtained by CBS News affiliate WBNS-10TV, Daniels allegedly held the faces of an undercover male and female officer between her breasts before fondling another officer’s breasts and butt. The TV station also released a video of the stripper in handcuffs while being led into a holding facility.

She was released on bail shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 12.

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, addressed her arrest in a series of tweets in the early hours of Thursday morning. “Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio [while] performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges,” he wrote.

Avenatti added that his client “will issue a plea of ‘Not Guilty’” and “will vehemently contest all charges.” He later tweeted a statement from Daniels: “As a result of what happened last night, I will unfortunately be unable to go forward with tonight’s scheduled performance. I deeply apologize to my fans in Columbus.”

Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

We expect her to be released on bail shortly. We also expect that she will be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing “touching.” We will vehemently contest all charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

My client @StormyDaniels will issue a plea of “Not Guilty” to the three misdemeanor charges. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Official Statement From @StormyDaniels: As a result of what happened last night, I will unfortunately be unable to go forward with tonight's scheduled performance. I deeply apologize to my fans in Columbus. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

The adult entertainer has been embroiled in a legal battle with President Donald Trump for months after she claimed they had sex in 2006, one year after he married Melania Trump. She filed a lawsuit against the former Celebrity Apprentice host, 72, in March, claiming the nondisclosure agreement that his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, brokered with her is void because Trump never signed it. The president admitted on Twitter in May that he reimbursed Cohen for the so-called hush payment.

The White House has denied any sexual relationship between Trump and Daniels.

Us Weekly has reached out to the Columbus Division of Police, Sirens Gentlemen’s Club and Avenatti for comment.

