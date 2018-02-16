James Bay has recruited Natalia Dyer for his latest project. The Stranger Things star, 21, will appear in the 27-year-old British singer’s new “Wild Love” music video.

The electronic song is the first single from Bay’s upcoming sophomore album, which is the follow-up to his 2015 breakout, Chaos and the Calm.

“‘Wild Love’ is about the experience of falling for someone,” the Grammy nominee said in a press release following the track’s February 8 release. “Something you can feel immediately when you meet them for the first time, or which rekindles throughout a relationship. It’s also about yearning for someone — whether that’s the person you can’t keep your eyes off across the room, or in my experience, the person you don’t stop thinking about wherever you are in the world.”

The tune is a bit of a departure from Bay’s earlier folk rock sound. He explained in a statement earlier this month that his new music “paints a fuller picture of who I am,” noting that he was inspired by rappers such as Drake and Chance the Rapper.

Bay will embark on a North American tour this spring. The intimate trek kicks off in Seattle on March 25 and concludes in Toronto on April 8. Tickets are on sale now.

A sneak peek of the “Wild Love” video will premiere on Good Morning America on ABC on Monday, February 19, in the 8 a.m. hour.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!