Keeping the curiosity door locked? Netflix teased Stranger Things fans with a brief look at season 4, leaving us with more questions than answers.

On Friday, August 6, the network released a teaser video that blends old and new clips to prepare viewers for what is still to come. A scene of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) showing up in the old facility that kept her captured with other numbered subjects seems to lead the upcoming story.

It was also previously confirmed in an older clip that Jim Hopper (David Harbour) mysteriously finds himself in Russia, and this new look at the upcoming season shows him seemingly back in action with a flamethrower in Hawkins.

Harbour, 46, has promised that season 4 would explore the chief of police in a way the series hasn’t gotten to before.

“It’s my favorite season in the sense that he’s at his purest. He’s at his most vulnerable in a sense,” the Black Widow actor told Collider in June. “We get to reinvent him in a sense…he gets to have a rebirth.”

Harbour revealed that Hopper’s backstory would be pulled to the forefront as well as the show focuses on “tightening and wrapping up” story lines in preparation for the end.

“I’m really interested to explore this resurgence of him. We get to explore a lot of threads of his life that have merely been hinted at,” he added.

Another quick moment in the new teaser confirms that Joyce’s (Winona Ryder) decision to leave town with Will (Noah Schnapp) and Eleven at the end of season 3 might not last long. With the Demogorgon preparing for another battle with the group, they will need as many people as possible, including newcomers such as Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien.

Even though Hawkins, Indiana, will play a role in the series as it usually does, producer Shawn Levy did promise that season 4 would cover more ground than ever before.

“I shot in Lithuania right before the pandemic. We have filmed in Georgia, Lithuania and New Mexico, so suffice to say Season 4 is sprawling,” Levy, 53, discussed with Variety in July. “It’s visually and narratively very ambitious, much more ambitious than the prior three seasons.”

Unfortunately, fans will still have to wait until 2022 due to production getting held up multiple times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The delay is due in large measure to COVID and the pace at which we have to work to do so safely, but it also happens to be the season that we chose to go much bigger. It’s the scale of this season and the multi-settings of Season 4,” Levy explained to Variety.

The sci-fi drama might need some more time before makes it to our screens, but for Joe Keery, season 4 is “worth the wait.”

“I just wrapped up my own stuff, so we are getting close. We are still going but we are getting there,” Keery, 29, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 3. “When you get to read the scripts and see what’s kind of in store for you, it’s, you know, I’ll never have another experience like it.”

Stranger Things season 4 arrives on Netflix in 2022.