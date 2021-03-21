There’s more than meets the eye! Gaten Matarazzo confessed some major behind-the-scenes tea about the cast of Stranger Things.

When Matarazzo recently joined Us Weekly for a virtual interview, he provided some very surprising intel on his many costars. One interesting tidbit included how Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown are the biggest on-set pranksters.

“I think Noah and Millie, collectively,” the former child star, 18, explained while promoting his NERDS partnership. “When they’re separate, they have some fun. But when they’re together, they’re a force to be reckoned with.”

Matarazzo admitted that Schnapp, 16, and Brown, 17, have “done some pretty crazy ones” over the years. “It usually has to do with the phone. They usually prank call people to a crazy extent,” he continued. “They called somebody on set and told them that they weren’t going to be able to have their wedding at the venue that they planned. Her wedding was, like, two weeks out and they called her and convinced her that the wedding venue was calling her back saying they couldn’t have her wedding there.”

While Schnapp and Brown might the best at pulling pranks, Matarazzo said that Joe Keery is the “funniest” of the bunch. He noted that Caleb McLaughlin and Charlie Heaton “without a doubt” are guilty of struggling to keep a straight face while shooting serious scenes.

“Caleb and Charlie together, look out, because I remember we were filming season 2 and there’s a scene that went through all of the dining room at the Byers’ house, all of us together,” he recalled. “It’s, like, toward the end of the show where all the groups that were separated all come together for one last final battle — all fun stuff like that. They would — and I don’t mean chuckle — I mean, belly laugh, like, scream laughing. That doesn’t always help for everybody else.”

Matarazzo added, “It’s so easy to get the giggles on set. I have no idea why.”

Stranger Things became a massive hit after it premiered on Netflix in 2016. The acclaimed sci-fi drama follows the aftermath of Will Byers’ (Schnapp) disappearance after a mysterious supernatural force enters Hawkins, Indiana. His friends, mother (Winona Ryder) and the local police chief (David Harbour) all work to confront the unknown terror.

As the cast continues to shoot the show’s upcoming fourth season, Matarazzo — who plays Dustin Henderson — teased what fans can expect. “I think most would probably say it’s the scariest [season] out of the previous three, which I love because it’s very fun to film,” he shared with Us.

In addition to enjoying his time on the Stranger Things set, the Angry Birds Movie 2 star is also excited about his new partnership with NERDS as the candy brand launches its new Gummy Clusters.

“I’ve been having a lot of fun with it. I’ve been enjoying it and honestly, making the videos for social has been a lot of fun,” he said, referencing the promotional videos he has created to promote the product. “I like making the videos because the process is so weird that I literally record on my phone and I start rambling and [the company will] edit it together to look awesome. I don’t know how they do that cause I’m just a mess of a person, and they deal with me.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi