Lupita Nyong’o and Chloë Grace Moretz are set to team up as UFC fighters in their new movie Strawweight.

In February 2024, Variety announced that the two actresses would be starring in the martial arts drama film, which will follow the journey of two fighters who find themselves competing against each other in the Octagon. One young woman (Mortez) discovers her passion for UFC, while the other woman (Nyong’o) is a former UFC champion fighting to reclaim her title. Strawweight, directed by James M. Johnston, does not have a release date yet.

When the news broke, Moretz reposted the announcement to her Instagram Story with the caption: “@lupitanyongo excited about this one.”

Keep scrolling to learn more details about the film:

Who Is Starring in ‘Strawweight’?

Aside from Nyong’o and Mortez, no other casting decisions have been announced.

What Is the Plot of ‘Strawweight’?

The film follows two fighters, one a young woman (Mortez) who is new to the UFC while the other (Nyong’o) a former UFC champion, who find themselves competing against each other for different reasons.

Who Will Direct and Produce ‘Strawweight’?

Johnston will make his directorial debut with Strawweight. He previously produced and directed the second unit for films such as The Green Knight, The Old Man and the Gun and Ain’t Them Bodies Saints.

The film will be produced by Lars Knudsen, David Lowery, Toby Halbrooks and Patrick Newall. Additionally, UFC superstar Rose Namajunas will serve as a fight consultant and executive producer.