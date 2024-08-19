Suki Waterhouse is forever changed after opening for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour.

The actress and singer, 32, was one of Swift’s opening acts on Saturday, August 17, when the pop superstar performed at Wembley Stadium for the third of five nights at the iconic venue.

Waterhouse took to Instagram on Sunday, August 18, to reflect on the opportunity, and shared a series of photos and videos from the show, including a snap of her and Swift, 34, hugging backstage.

“The last time I was at Wembley I was dancing my ass off at the Reputation tour! Never did I think the next time I’d be here would be opening for my favourite artist with my friends and family in the crowd 🥹,” Waterhouse wrote.

“Thank you @taylorswift for this once in a lifetime opportunity to perform in my beloved London and for the unwavering support in my own journey as an artist,” she continued. “You are the world’s biggest and brightest star, I love you so much.”

Waterhouse concluded her post, “My nervous system will never be the same after last night. Someone go tell this girl on the last slide she just opened for ERAS BABY!!! ❤️”

As well as posing with Swift backstage, Waterhouse posted snaps of her performing on stage and two clips of Swift’s performance. In one clip, Swift thanked Waterhouse for opening the show and said she “crushed it,” and in the other video, Waterhouse filmed herself dancing to Swift singing her 2022 song “Karma.”

During Saturday’s Wembley show, Swift’s other opening act, Paramore, paid tribute to her longtime partner, Robert Pattinson.

Paramore’s Hayley Williams first gave a special shout-out to Waterhouse and then turned her attention to the Twilight star.

“Did you guys see Suki earlier? Suki f–king killed it,” Williams told the crowd in footage captured by a fan and shared via X. “But I’d like to dedicate this next song to Mr. Waterhouse. He has the skin of a killer, Bella. It’s for you, Robert.”

The band then launched into their 2008 song “Decode,” which appeared on the original movie soundtrack for Twilight, starring Pattinson as the immortal vampire Edward Cullen and Kristen Stewart as human protagonist Bella Swan. The song, which was nominated for a Grammy at the time, went on to appear on Paramore’s third album, Brand New Eyes, released in 2009.