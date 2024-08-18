Paramore’s Hayley Williams dedicated a song to Twilight’s Robert Pattinson while performing at Wembley Stadium.

Opening up for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, August 17, Williams, 35, first gave a special shout-out to Pattinson’s fiancée Suki Waterhouse, 32, who had performed ahead of Paramore.

“Did you guys see Suki earlier? Suki f–king killed it,” Williams told the crowd in footage captured by a fan and shared via X. “But I’d like to dedicate this next song to Mr. Waterhouse. He has the skin of a killer, Bella. It’s for you, Robert.”

The band then launched into their 2008 song “Decode,” which appeared on the original movie soundtrack for Twilight, starring Pattinson as the immortal vampire Edward Cullen and Kristen Stewart as human protagonist Bella Swan. The song, which was nominated for a Grammy at the time, went on to appear on Paramore’s third album, Brand New Eyes, released in 2009.

It was unclear if Pattinson, 37, was in the crowd for Paramore’s dedication to him.

Earlier this month, Swift, 34, announced that Waterhouse, along with four other female artists, would be the opening acts for her five concerts at Wembley Stadium through August. The other musicians include Holly Humberstone, Maisie Peters, Sofia Isella and Raye.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published on August 13, Waterhouse said she had been “manifesting” her gig as an Eras Tour supporting act. “I was dreaming, dreaming, dreaming of this happening,” she said. “I was manifesting super hard. So when [I found out], I was like, yes, dreams can come true.”

Waterhouse has been friends with Swift for several years.

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been dating since 2018 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in March. (The couple has not revealed their baby’s name to the public.) At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Pattinson had “seen a whole other side of Suki since becoming a mother,” saying, “He has so much respect for Suki and she’s adjusted to motherhood like a total natural.”

Speaking to reporters in June, Pattinson said of fatherhood, “[Having a child] makes you feel very old and very young.” He went on to gush about his daughter, however, nothing, “She’s so cute. And you know, I’m amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at 3 months, I’m like, ‘Oh … I can kinda see who she is already.’”