Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Robert Pattinson Is ‘Amazed’ By His and Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse’s ‘Cute’ Infant Daughter

By
Robert Pattinson Gushes Over His and Sukis Cute Infant Daughter
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson 1487658945 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Robert Pattinson gave fans a rare glimpse into his life as a first-time daddy!

The Twilight star, 38, who welcomed a daughter with longtime partner Suki Waterhouse in March, couldn’t help but swoon over his newest bundle of joy on Friday, June 21.

The Brit attended the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Show in Paris, France yesterday, where he was asked about his baby.

“[Having a child] makes you feel very old and very young,” Pattinson joked to a reporter in a clip shared via X.

 

Suki Waterhouse’s Baby Bump Album: See Pregnancy Pics Before Welcoming 1st Child With Robert Pattinson

Related: Suki Waterhouse's Baby Bump Album: See Pregnancy Pics

He added that he was only in the City of Love for one day because he had to scurry home to see his daughter.

“She’s so cute,” he continued. “And you know, I’m amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at 3 months, I’m like, ‘Oh … I can kinda see who she is already.’”

Robert Pattinson gushes over his baby girl
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior Homme

 

Rocking 2000s-era frosted tips and a dark charcoal gray suit, Pattinson stopped by the fashion show alongside other A-listers such as Maluma, Bad Bunny, Demi Moore, Casey Affleck and Kate Moss.

 

Waterhouse, 32, and Pattinson have been dating since 2018, with the Daisy Jones and the Six star announcing the birth of their baby girl earlier this year.

In April, she shared a sweet snap of their daughter via Instagram. “Welcome to the world angel ❤️,” Waterhouse gushed next to a photo of herself cradling her newborn.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Dior Tweak

Related: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's Relationship Timeline

A source spilled to Us Weekly on March 27 that Pattinson “has seen a whole other side of Suki since becoming a mother.”

The insider went on: “He has so much respect for Suki and she’s adjusted to motherhood like a total natural.”

Of the couple’s current relationship status since becoming new parents, the insider told Us that “they couldn’t be happier.”

Robert Pattinson Gushes Over His and Sukis Cute Infant Daughter
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“They’re enjoying their privacy” and are adjusting to their “new normal.”

Last month, Waterhouse announced she would be embarking on a series of concerts, The Sparklemuffin Tour, in North America this autumn.

The “Brutally” songstress’ 27-city tour kicks off on September 28 in Denver, with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City. The tour will end on December 21 in Atlanta.

PRETTYGARDEN Sundress Amazon

Deal of the Day

Snag the Sale on This Sundress While it’s Still 30% Off! View Deal

“Couldn’t be more excited to get back on the road & see your beautiful faces!!” Waterhouse penned on Instagram May 6.

Waterhouse returned to the stage shortly after giving birth in April.

She rocked the house by playing a set at Coachella in Indio, California, performing hit songs such as “Faded” and “Good Looking.”

In this article

Robert Pattison
Suki Waterhouse: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Suki Waterhouse

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!