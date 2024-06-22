Robert Pattinson gave fans a rare glimpse into his life as a first-time daddy!

The Twilight star, 38, who welcomed a daughter with longtime partner Suki Waterhouse in March, couldn’t help but swoon over his newest bundle of joy on Friday, June 21.

The Brit attended the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Show in Paris, France yesterday, where he was asked about his baby.

“[Having a child] makes you feel very old and very young,” Pattinson joked to a reporter in a clip shared via X.

He added that he was only in the City of Love for one day because he had to scurry home to see his daughter.

“She’s so cute,” he continued. “And you know, I’m amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at 3 months, I’m like, ‘Oh … I can kinda see who she is already.’”

Rocking 2000s-era frosted tips and a dark charcoal gray suit, Pattinson stopped by the fashion show alongside other A-listers such as Maluma, Bad Bunny, Demi Moore, Casey Affleck and Kate Moss.

Waterhouse, 32, and Pattinson have been dating since 2018, with the Daisy Jones and the Six star announcing the birth of their baby girl earlier this year.

In April, she shared a sweet snap of their daughter via Instagram. “Welcome to the world angel ❤️,” Waterhouse gushed next to a photo of herself cradling her newborn.

A source spilled to Us Weekly on March 27 that Pattinson “has seen a whole other side of Suki since becoming a mother.”

The insider went on: “He has so much respect for Suki and she’s adjusted to motherhood like a total natural.”

Of the couple’s current relationship status since becoming new parents, the insider told Us that “they couldn’t be happier.”

“They’re enjoying their privacy” and are adjusting to their “new normal.”

Last month, Waterhouse announced she would be embarking on a series of concerts, The Sparklemuffin Tour, in North America this autumn.

The “Brutally” songstress’ 27-city tour kicks off on September 28 in Denver, with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City. The tour will end on December 21 in Atlanta.

“Couldn’t be more excited to get back on the road & see your beautiful faces!!” Waterhouse penned on Instagram May 6.

Waterhouse returned to the stage shortly after giving birth in April.

She rocked the house by playing a set at Coachella in Indio, California, performing hit songs such as “Faded” and “Good Looking.”