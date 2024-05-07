Two months after becoming a mother for the first time, Suki Waterhouse is going on tour.

Daisy Jones & the Six star, 32, announced she will kick off her tour, The Sparklemuffin, in North America this fall.

“Couldn’t be more excited to get back on the road & see your beautiful faces!!” Waterhouse commented via Instagram on Monday, May 6.

In the post, Waterhouse sat stoically on the floor as a video about the Sparklemuffin peacock spider played on a television screen behind her.

“Deep in the rainforest, amongst the dense foliage and hidden within the undergrowth, resides a creature both captivating and enigmatic,” the narrator said. “This is the habitat of the Sparklemuffin spider. The Sparklemuffin spider, scientifically known as Maratus jactatus, is a species of peacock spider renowned for its dazzling appearance and intricate courtship rituals.”

The narrator also teased what to expect on the tour.

“The Sparklemuffin Tour seeks to find like-minded arachnids keen on shaking tails for suitors in an impassioned love dance. Warning: If the female Sparklemuffin is not impressed by the suitor’s performance, she may cannibalize. Enter the web at your own risk.”

The 27-city tour begins September 28 in Denver, with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, New York City and more. The tour wraps up on December 21 in Atlanta.

The pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, May 8, at 8 a.m. local time on Waterhouse’s website. General sale begins on Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. local time.

In March, Waterhouse and her longtime boyfriend, Robert Pattison, welcomed their first child, a daughter. Last month, they debuted the first photo of their baby.

“Welcome to the world angel ❤️,” Waterhouse, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 4.

Several of Waterhouse’s celebrity friends and costars flooded her Instagram comments, sharing their well-wishes.

“Congratulations love! So happy for you both!🥰,” Paris Hilton, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate in late 2023, replied.

Halsey, meanwhile, referred to Waterhouse as a “rockstar mom” in their own Instagram comment.

Waterhouse referred to her baby when she performed at Coachella last month.

“I don’t know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down,” she said during her Coachella debut. “I love amazing ladies and I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life.”

The English singer/actress revealed she has been keeping a video diary of her daughter.

“I bought a video camera when my baby was born and I’ve just been trying to film everyone that she meets and do, like, little interviews and try and have a little video at the end of the year,” she shared in an April 18 post.

“It’s also just for me to just lie in bed and watch this footage and just cry at events seeing her a couple of weeks ago because everything’s making me cry now!” Waterhouse continued.

“I’m just taking pictures of her all day long. Every day. Every hour. Every minute. I’ve never had more pictures of a baby in my life — well, of course I haven’t ’cause I’ve never had a baby before this,” she added.

News broke late last month that Waterhouse and Pattinson, 37, had officially become parents after they were spotted pushing a stroller on a low-key walk.

“Rob has seen a whole other side of Suki since becoming a mother,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “He has so much respect for Suki and she’s adjusted to motherhood like a total natural.”

According to the insider, Waterhouse and the Twilight star “couldn’t be happier” since the infant was born and the pair are already adjusting to their “new normal” as a family of three.

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been dating since July 2018, often keeping their relationship under wraps.

Since welcoming their first child, Waterhouse and Pattinson are looking forward to their next milestones as a couple. “They can’t wait for the next chapter when they make things official and tie the knot,” the insider added in March.