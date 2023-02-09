Those summer … cell phone plans? John Travolta teamed up with Zach Braff and Donald Faison for a Super Bowl commercial parodying his classic film Grease.

The Pulp Fiction actor, 68, appears in a T-Mobile home internet ad with the Scrubs alums where they sing a parody of “Summer Nights” from the 1978 musical. The ad will air during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12.

“Tell me more, tell me more,” Travolta sings before Braff, 47, replies, “One cord’s all that you need.” Faison, 48, chimes in to add, “Don’t you worry ’bout speed.”

For the big finale, the trio team up for final harmony before the Saturday Night Fever star breaks out in a solo, hitting his signature high note from the original song, crooning, “But, oh, that’s what T-Mobile can do.”

Travolta shared a clip of the ad via Instagram on Thursday, February 9, adding the caption: “Neighbors that sing together, stay together. I couldn’t ask for anyone better than @Donald_aison and @zachbraff. Thanks @tmobile!”

The Garden State director, for his part, quipped that the cell phone company made his “dreams come true” by enlisting Travolta to work with him and Faison, who reunited for their first T-Mobile ad during last year’s Super Bowl. In that commercial, the pair sang about home internet to the tune of “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story.

The Clueless actor and Braff have remained close friends since starring on the sitcom Scrubs, which aired from 2001 to 2010. In March 2020, the twosome launched the podcast “Fake Doctors, Real Friends,” which follows them as they rewatch the show and chat with former costars including Sarah Chalke and Judy Reyes.

“I was very excited to be able to talk to Zach every day, especially during the pandemic,” Faison told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2022, explaining why the pair launched the podcast amid the early days of the coronavirus outbreak. “[With Zoom], the fact that I can see his face and he can see my face. It genuinely feels like we’re hanging out. That really does transcend over the air into what the people are listening to. It really is us having a great time talking about something we did so long ago.”

The pals aren’t neighbors in real life like they are in their T-Mobile commercials, but Braff admitted that the fictional arrangement may be giving them some ideas. “It’s so funny because when there was downtime and they were setting up the cameras, [Donald and I] were both sitting on the front porches, checking our phones, as though we really lived there,” the New Jersey native told THR of filming their first Super Bowl ad. “I turned to him and I go, ‘Dude, this is seriously how I wished we lived. I really wish we lived next door to each other and we could sit on our front porches and talk.'”