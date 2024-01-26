Bachelor Nation’s newest couple Susie Evans and Justin Glaze are sharing an inside look at the monetary aspect of appearing on The Bachelor franchise’s reality shows.

“Thankfully, I didn’t have to go into debt to go on The Bachelor,” Susie, 30, revealed during the Thursday, January 25, episode of Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast, explaining that she had a lot of the outfits from her pageant days. “I think I probably spent, like, $1,500 on clothing. … I like a deal, I like a budget.”

Before making her debut on Clayton Echard’s The Bachelor season in 2022, Susie had three jobs to “make ends meet.” She worked as a photographer, videographer and had two restaurant jobs, but had “been in contact” with The Bachelor producers for “four years in a row” before taking the leap to join.

“I did have to refund a wedding [before the show], which was the last of my money,” Susie recalled. “At the time, I was doing them pretty cheap, but that’s, like, $2,500. For me, I was like, ‘That’s everything I have.’”

Even though she left the show in a relationship with the lead, Susie still went back to waitressing after her Bachelor season. She also waited months before taking brand deals and making money via social media.

Justin, on the other hand, had a more stable job before joining Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette in 2021.

Justin, 29, finished the season as Katie’s runner-up and was immediately asked to go on Bachelor in Paradise. At that point, the reality star had no intention of leaving his job at a financial services organization.

“There was really no amount of money — well, I mean, there’s definitely an amount of money — but for what they offered … with the range they were going to give me … I’m good,” Justin said of BiP.

After The Bachelorette, Justin was also faced with new work policies, like getting any outside deals “approved” by the company because of his work in the finance industry.

“It got complicated pretty quickly,” Justin admitted, noting that his departure from his company ended up being a “sticky situation” overall. That being said, Justin was in a position financially where he could leave. After departing the company in 2022, Justin hit the beach in Mexico that summer for season 8 of BiP.

While none of their Bachelor, Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise love stories worked out, Justin and Susie eventually found each other. The duo went public with their relationship on Tuesday, January 24.

“Justin is my boyfriend,” Susie said during an interview with E! News. “We’re dating.”