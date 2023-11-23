The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke is no stranger to stirring up drama on camera, but she’s not the only one causing trouble.

Sutton, 52, has picked up a few tricks since joining RHOBH in 2020. “We all turn it on for the camera, so you kind of become a bigger version of yourself,” Sutton exclusively tells Us Weekly in the latest installment of “Reality Show Secrets.”

According to Sutton, however, there’s one Housewife that “turns it on” for the cameras the most. “I think Erika [Jayne] might bring it out the most because she’s kind of a quiet person,” Sutton adds.

Erika and Sutton have butted heads on several occasions — including earlier this season when Erika, 52, said she thinks Sutton would be “the worst lay ever” after Sutton claimed she would have sex “twice a day” if she were in a relationship. “She doesn’t know what I’m capable of behind closed doors,” Sutton told Us in response to Erika’s comment.

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

The costars also got into it after Erika put Sutton “on the spot” following a cast trip to see Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas. While speaking to Us at BravoCon in Sin City earlier this month, Erika said that she “needed a break” from Sutton “for a couple years.”

Sutton is aware of how her fellow Housewives feel about her. “If you ask my castmates who causes the most drama, they would say me,” she tells Us. “But I don’t think that’s true and I don’t think it’s fair. I think we all cause the most drama.”

While viewers might assume the conflict in the show is fueled by alcohol, Sutton begs to differ. She tells Us there are no limits to what the Housewives can drink on the show and there are no requirements to drink either.

“Sometimes I’m just drinking hot water with lemon and honey,” she says. “Sometimes I’ll drink one drink and it might look like I’m drinking that drink all night … because I’m a sipper.”

Related: Everything to Know So Far About RHOBH Season 13 Back to Beverly Hills. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is returning to Bravo for season 13, but it will look a bit different than before. A few months after the intense season 12 reunion in October 2022, longtime star Lisa Rinna announced her departure from the reality series after eight seasons on January 5, […]

Season 13 of the reality series premiered in October and has already highlighted Kyle Richards’ deteriorating marriage, Erika’s legal troubles and the aforementioned Las Vegas meltdown. But according to Sutton, not everything that is filmed makes the final cut.

“The one thing I wish had aired was a party that I did last season,” recalls Sutton, who’s known for her love of entertaining. “It was so pretty and it was for my cashmere line. Susan Rockefeller was there, my daughter was there, and it was such a pretty party and they didn’t air any of it. It was very sad.”

Check out the exclusive video above for more of Sutton’s RHOBH revelations, including a nod to an upcoming season 13 “surprise.”