If you like seeing Swaggy C, you better subscribe to his YouTube channel! The day trader revealed in a new interview that he will no longer be appearing on reality TV.

“I actually quit reality TV about two months ago so you’ll never see me on another game show, you won’t see me on The Challenge again — like, I don’t want to do it no more,” the TV personality, whose real name is Chris Williams, explains in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of Taylor Nolan‘s “Let’s Talk About It” podcast. “When Big Brother called for All-Stars, luckily they called for her because if they called for me I would’ve said no.”

Swaggy, 25, went on to explain that All-Stars is such a great opportunity, so his wife, Bayleigh Dayton, couldn’t say no.

“That was the only motivation. And on top of that, she wants to be the first Black female winner of Big Brother. Let’s take away Celebrity [Big Brother] with Tamar [Braxton] — shout out to her — but, like, actually in the 22 seasons, she wants to be the first,” he explains. “So it’s not really a money thing that we’re going for, it’s more so representation, and if she doesn’t get that, then it is what it is. As long as Da’Vonne [Rogers] or somebody, you know what I mean, wins, it’s time.”

Swaggy C made his reality TV debut in 2018 during Big Brother 20, where he met Dayton. The pair got engaged during the live finale and secretly got married in February 2019. The couple appeared on season 35 of The Challenge: Total Madness — which marks his final reality TV appearance.

Last month, Swaggy shared a video via YouTube about his decision to leave reality TV, explaining that it had nothing to do with producers but was about leaving the drama behind.

“The people on the other hand are just too toxic for me. I don’t want to be in that environment,” he explained in the video. “I’m a multi-millionaire. I don’t need reality TV. People go on reality TV to get their first $500,000 or get their first million or get exposure. Some actually do it for the competition and the love of the game. I don’t love the game. I’ve never watched The Challenge before I got on. … I don’t know who these people are.”

He also explained that there’s a difference between game-play backstabbing and personal digs.

“People will go to extreme lengths — backstab you [and] not care — just to get money. Backstabbing is a part of the game,” he shared. “Tyler [Crispen] backstabbing me on Big Brother is clearly gameplay and I love him because he is such a smart kid. He backstabbed me in a game, I can respect that — pure gameplay, nothing personal. … I get on The Challenge and people are throwing low blows and personal shots and Josh threw a drink at me knowing I don’t drink alcohol. That was the last straw for me, where people will really disrespect you for no reason.”

He added he doesn’t have a problem with any of the people he’s mentioned, but just wants to live his life “without worrying about drama.”

The “Let’s Talk About It with Taylor Nolan” podcast drops on Wednesday, August 12, at 9 p.m. PT.