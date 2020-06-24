Not returning just yet. Despite rumors that Big Brother 20 alum Chris “Swaggy C” Williams is in talks to appear on the second all-star season of Big Brother this summer, the reality star claims that’s not true.

“I would not go back right now. I know there’s all these rumors about all-stars season 2. Swaggy C is not on that,” the Challenge: Total Madness alum, 25, said on the “Challenge Mania” podcast, published on Tuesday, June 23. “I can’t afford to leave the business and me trading and all that stuff right now. I’m 100% percent guaranteed not on that. I can’t right now.”

Earlier this month, Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that CBS is eyeing all returnees for season 22 — which also marks the 20th anniversary of the show’s debut. The cast has not yet been locked in and could still change, but multiple sources confirmed to Us that many memorable past competitors have been contacted and are negotiating.

“CBS was originally aiming for July 15 premiere, but now it’s set for July 22,” an insider shared exclusively. “It could be pushed back even further due to COVID-19.”

Swaggy C, who works as a day trader, was the second to be evicted on his season in 2018, leaving the show on day 23. Most recently, he competed on The Challenge 35, alongside fiancée Bayleigh Dayton, whom he met on Big Brother.

“If it was two [or] three years down the line and everything with the business was automated and I made enough money where I feel like, you know, let me chill and not put money as the top priority and let me just chill, then it’s, like, ‘Yeah, I would love to go back on Big Brother,'” the Connecticut native told hosts Scott Yager and Derrick Kosinski. “Just right this second, where, like, I’m in the prime of my life and I’m about to hit my first $2 million, $3 million a year. Because last year I wasn’t making $2-3 million. Now I’m at a stride where it’s all clicking and I’m at the prime. I can’t just leave and go on another TV show — not right this second.”

The show has reached out to season 6’s Janelle Pierzina, season 14’s Ian Terry, season 16’s Frankie Grande and season 20’s Tyler Crispen, according to multiple sources. “Contracts are still be negotiated, but NDAs have gone out,” the insider added.