Hopefully, a season full of returnees is worth the wait! In June, Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that a second all-star season of Big Brother is in the works at CBS, with the network eyeing returnees for season 22 this summer.

However, the season’s filming schedule has been pushed, Us revealed on the Thursday, June 18, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast.

“CBS was originally aiming for July 15 premiere, but now it’s set for July 22,” an insider shared exclusively. “It could be pushed back even further due to COVID-19.”

Although the cast of returnees has not yet been locked in, the hope is for a season of memorable past competitors — it will not be an all-winners season.

As Us originally reported, insiders confirmed that players will have to be sequestered longer than usual and will have to quarantine for 14 days before entering the competition. The crew will also have different protocol than usual.

“Contracts are still be negotiated, but NDAs have gone out,” the source adds, noting that the cast is still being sorted and has potential to change. Janelle Pierzina from season 6, Ian Terry from season 14, Frankie Grande from season 16 and Tyler Crispen from season 20 have all been contacted, according to multiple sources.

As for who won’t be playing, sources confirm (for a variety of reasons) that we shouldn’t expect to see Rachel Reilly, Britney Haynes, Dr. Will Kirby, Andy Herren, Evel Dick or Mike “Boogie” Malin, the latter of whom is in hot water for racially charged comments.

With reporting by Sharon Tharp