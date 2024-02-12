Swizz Beatz is not fazed by the internet noticing how close Alicia Keys and Usher got during the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

“Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨,” Beatz, 45, wrote via Instagram on Monday, February 12. “Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants !”

Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Daoud Dean, shared his support for Usher, 45, and Keys, 43, following their performance on Sunday, February 11.

“Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic 🤍,” Beatz continued. “We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽.”

The record producer concluded his post by encouraging fans to go see his and Keys’ art exhibit, Giants, which is currently on display at the Brooklyn Museum.

During Usher’s performance, he brought Keys out to play piano and sing a rendition of her hit song “If I Ain’t Got You.” Following her solo, the pair broke out in their iconic duet “My Boo.” While belting the sultry ballad, Usher wrapped his arms around Keys as he stood behind her. The duo swayed as they sang and shared a laugh after they completed the song.

Fans took to social media to question Usher and Keys’ closeness and wondered how Beatz would react.

“Alicia Keys’ husband watching that Usher performance at home,” one user wrote via X alongside a clip of a person breaking a TV while another responded, “Imagine someone hugging your wife like Usher hugged Alicia Keys.”

While Keys and Usher released “My Boo” in 2004, the twosome never dated. Keys began dating Beatz in 2008 after he split from ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere. Shortly after Beatz’s divorce was finalized in 2010, he and Keys tied the knot. Following their nuptials, Keys became a doting stepmom to Beatz’s son Kasseem Jr. Keys and Beatz expanded their family with sons Egypt, 13, and Genesis, 9.

Throughout Keys’ career, Beatz has always cheered on his wife’s accomplishments. In August 2020, the Grammy winner became the “most certified female R&B artist of the millennium” and Beatz couldn’t help but gush.

“This is serious! The highest selling R&B female artist of the decade, 16 million worldwide, beating everybody — everybody,” he said in an Instagram video. “And you’re just going to walk around the house, wash dishes, don’t say nothing about that? That’s big. Congrats baby.”

Usher, for his part, was previously married to Tameka Foster from 2007 to 2009. The exes share sons Usher “Cinco,” 16, and Naviyd, 15. The singer is currently dating Jenn Goicoechea. Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, the couple, who share sons Sovereign, 3, and Sire, 2, obtained a marriage license.