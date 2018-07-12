Think you know everything there is to know about Eddie Cibrian? Think again! The Take Two star recently opened up to Us Weekly in our 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature, but there are actually three more fun facts! In this exclusive behind-the-scenes video of the actor, he shares the one thing that will make him mess up a scene immediately.

“I am addicted to Altoids. I need to have an Altoid in my mouth before we role and then were good to go,” the actor, 45, says. “If I don’t have one, I mess up the whole take.”

He also revealed that he loves to camp and be outdoors and that he’s quite good at one sport in particular. “I bowled a 300 in bowling before. That’s a perfect game, all strikes,” he says.

Meanwhile, his Take Two costar Rachel Bilson couldn’t think of three fun facts to share! (She told Us 25 things in 2013, just in case she needs a refresher!) Luckily, Cibrian came through and proved that he’s clearly gotten to know her while filming their ABC comedy.

“If she has a little bit of caffeine with some sugar, like a cookie or something like that, she bounces off the walls and you can’t get her to shut up,” he revealed about the 36-year-old O.C. alum. While she likes sweets, it also has to be real sugar. Cibrian revealed: “She can’t stand artificial sweeteners – she can taste it a mile away. Then she becomes grumpy and she’ll never come to set.”

Take Two airs on ABC Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

