A simple misunderstanding? Tamar Braxton is speaking out about her friend Todrick Hall after he brought her up on Celebrity Big Brother.

“It’s so funny because I think her personality sometimes supersedes her talent and sometimes people focus on that,” the YouTuber, 36, said of the “All the Way Home” singer, 44. “She is deemed ‘extra’ and stuff. She’s basically, like to me, a gay man or drag queen trapped in a woman’s body. She’s hilarious. She’s so funny to me.”

Hall also complimented Braxton’s many talents. “She can cook,” he added. “Her voice is out of control. Her range … she can sing so high. She can belt so high. There’s not a note I know of that she can’t sing.”

After a fan account for the CBS reality show paraphrased Hall’s comments on Wednesday, February 16, the Grammy nominee weighed in via Twitter. “I’m not falling out with my REAL friend over a TV show!! We will talk when he leave the house. This is all terrible,” she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

Braxton later shared a video of the choreographer saying, “I’m going in, bitch,” noting that the two were on good terms when he left to film season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother.

“I doubt that he means what he’s saying,” she continued. “He sent me this RIGHT before going into the house. That place can bring the crazy out of people when they really wanna win! I’m sure it’s all just game … at least I hope.”

Braxton concluded by pointing out that she was still in the dark about what Hall actually said about her on camera. “But I haven’t seen the video either,” she tweeted.

The pair have collaborated on music together — including his 2017 song “Lions and Tigers and Bears” — in the past. They also have Celebrity Big Brother in common, as Braxton won season 2 of the show in 2019.

The Braxton Family Values alum is no stranger to drama connected to the show. She found herself on the receiving end of hate from Lindsay Lohan after competing on the reality series alongside the actress’ mother, Dina Lohan.

“Congrats. God bless you,” Lindsay, 35, tweeted in February 2019. “But you are not any friend of women. You’re deceptive and conniving.”

Braxton drew ire from the Parent Trap star after voting to evict Dina, 59, during the season 2 finale. “MONEY IS MORE TO YOU than being a strong woman #sadness bless you #HappyValentinesDay #KarmaSuperHit,” Lindsay wrote.

The Mean Girls actress also slammed season 2 stars Anthony Scaramucci and Ricky Williams at the time as well as threatened to share behind-the-scenes information she learned about the cast. She claimed in one tweet, “The secrets she told me a few hours ago are going to #EXPOSE #YOUALL.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET and Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.