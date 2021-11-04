Back on the scene! Cuppie Bragg has recently relocated back to Tampa, Florida, and she’s more than ready to get reacquainted with the social scene.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the series premiere of Amazon’s Tampa Baes, Cuppie, 26, gives a low-down on the “progressive” yet drama-filled LGBTQIA+ community in the coastal city.

“If I say Tampa and you’re not from here, then I’m sure you have all these bulls—t ideas of what it’s like here,” the fitness trainer explains the teaser. “But whatever you think Tampa’s reputation may be, it’s nothing like you’d expect. You have beaches, you have nightlife, you have a diverse population from all over and you have a super progressive LGBT scene, especially when it comes to the lesbians.”

She continues, “The lesbian scene in Tampa is incredible, but it can kind of feel like a small town. Everybody knows everybody, everybody’s dated everybody; everyone knows your f—king business.”

Cuppie, who’s been living in Orlando, Florida, for the past year, has moved back to town and is recently single, noting that she is “ready to get back in the scene.”

“I’m so excited to be back in Tampa, all my closest friends are here and I’ve been gone for way too long,” she explains in the clip. “I’m ready to have fun, hang out, have a good time; Let’s party.”

In the sneak peek, Cuppie also introduces her costars, including the “It” couples of their social circle.

“If you go out in Tampa, you’re definitely going to run into Haley [Grable] and Brianna [Murphy],” she explains. “They like to think of themselves as the queen bees of the lesbian scene. You’re definitely going to see them out at the bars or even having parties at their house. The other ‘it’ couple is Summer [Mitchell] and Marissa [Gialousis]. They’re just as well-known on the scene as Haley and Brianna, and of course, there’s always some kind of drama about who’s on top and who’s friends with who. Things can get cliquey in our friend group.”

The eight-episode Amazon Studios docuseries aims to highlight the growing LGBTQIA+ scene in Tampa.

“Always ready for an adventure or a good party, this group of loyal friends — and sometimes more than friends — is ambitious and unapologetic while constantly battling stereotypes and labels,” the network wrote via a press release in July. “With all eyes on these fun-loving women at this pivotal moment in their personal and professional lives, there’s not a challenge or hot-button issue they won’t tackle, even if it means getting real with each other.”

The CUPPFIT founder similarly shared her excitement over the casting news via Instagram at the time, writing, “THE SECRET IS OUT YALL!! 🤭 Super pumped to be part of the 🔥 all lesbian cast of #TampaBaes airing on @amazonprimevideo this FALL!!”

Tampa Baes premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 5.