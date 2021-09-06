Has anyone seen the remote? Fall TV is back again, with new and returning shows premiering on the Big Five networks during the months ahead.

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and The CW adjusted their schedules in 2020 when programming was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and some shows will likely be impacted again. However, the rollout plan should be closer to normal than it’s been in a while.

The Flash, for instance, will kick off its eighth season in November on The CW with five “crossover-type” episodes featuring familiar faces from the Arrowverse. “Armageddon” will include the returns of fan favorites Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Brandon Routh as Atom, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen, Tom Cavanagh as Reverse Flash and Neal McDonough as Damien Darhk as well as appearances from Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Javicia Leslie as Batwoman and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi.

“A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world,” the logline reads. “But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.”

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace promised in an August statement that the event will boast “some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever,” noting that they will be executed “on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes.” Fans will also get “some truly epic moments and huge surprises.”

Grey’s Anatomy, meanwhile, will return for season 18 in September. Ellen Pompeo, who stars as Meredith Grey on the ABC series, admitted via Twitter in June that it is “definitely not easy keeping it going and keeping it great” after the show’s lengthy run.

However, showrunner Krista Vernoff will work to evolve the drama moving forward. “Krista and the team are really digging deep and finding out what that looks like. They are noodling ideas, and I can’t wait to, when we land on what that is, to introduce the next phase of Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC Signature President Jonnie Davis told Deadline in May. “We will find the next version that will take it to the next 18 years. We’re working on for right now, and there’s no better brains to figure it out than Krista and [creator] Shonda [Rhimes].”

Some other popular shows — This Is Us, Black-ish, The Amazing Race, Superman & Lois and 9-1-1: Lone Star, to name a few — have been held for midseason.

Scroll through the gallery below to see each network’s premiere dates.