Friend to friend. Tamra Judge extended warmth to her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Vicki Gunvalson after the OG of the show was demoted for season 14.

“Omg @vickigunvalson two dunk [sic] housewives,” Judge captioned a clip of the pals via Instagram on Wednesday, July 3. “Where do I start … the hats , the tan , the can of beer & the 12 years of crazy shenanigans. I love you, I hate you! I’ve gone through so much with you my friend . I said it 12 years ago and I’ll say it again #BFF (or until you piss me off again … jk).”

The 51-year-old reality star, who joined the Bravo franchise in season 3, added: “It makes me sad that you’re sad right now . I love you so much pinky swear #ogoftheoc #changeishard.”

After much speculation, Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Tuesday, July 2, that Gunvalson, 57, would not return as an official Housewife during season 14. The full-time cast includes Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheitr, Emily Simpson and newbie Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

The Coto Insurance founder reacted to the news on Tuesday. “For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘OG of the OC,’” she wrote on Instagram. “I am back again this season right in the middle of the action, and I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras. Stay tuned to Bravo August 6th.”

Us reported in May that Gunvalson’s future on the reality show was up in the air. “Last week, the RHOC cast shot their official photos for the next season,” a source told Us at the time. “Vicki was not included in the group cast photos and they shot multiple options.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns to Bravo Tuesday, August 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

