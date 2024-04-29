Fans of Taylor Swift have long wondered what the importance of April 29 is to the pop star.

The lore surrounding the date began after Swift, 34, dropped “High Infidelity,” one of seven bonus tracks from her Midnights (3 a.m. Edition), which dropped in October 2022.

“Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?” Swift sang. “Do I really have to tell you how he brought me back to life?”

While Swifties have speculated far and wide about what the date could possibly mean — after all, the singer is known for her Easter eggs — many have pointed to the significance of April 29, 2016.

Swift, who was linked to Calvin Harris at the time, was spotted leaving pal Gigi Hadid’s birthday party in the early hours of April 29. While it’s unclear what transpired the rest of the day, she attended the Met Gala days later.

At the event, Swift danced with Tom Hiddleston, per footage shared via social media. The twosome went on to briefly date that summer.

It’s worth noting that fans believe she met Joe Alwyn at the annual benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art as it is the first public event where they were both in attendance. After her split from Hiddleston, Swift and Alwyn, now 33, subsequently dated for six years, calling it quits in April 2023.

The April 29, 2016, date was also the same day that Harris, now 40, and Rihanna released “This Is What You Came For.” When he dropped the song, Nils Sjöberg was listed as a cowriter. One month after Us Weekly confirmed that Harris broke things off with Swift in June 2016, her rep confirmed that she cowrote the tune under the Swedish pseudonym.

After the news broke, Harris slammed Swift (who had started dating Hiddleston, now 43) in a series of since-deleted posts via X. “I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do,” he wrote. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.”

While admitting that Swift contributed to the hit track, Harris alleged that he “wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals.” He added, “And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym. And she sings on a little bit of it too — Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual.”

The following year, when Swift released her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, there was a tombstone that read, “Nils Sjöberg.”