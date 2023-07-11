Taylor Swift‘s latest rerelease came with six previously unheard songs — but one fan’s vinyl appeared to play something even more unexpected.

Following the Friday, July 7, release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), TikTok user @ mischief_marauder gave a glimpse of her orchid vinyl. “Does anyone else’s Speak Now vinyl not have Taylor Swift on it?” she asked in the clip before playing a snippet.

As the video continued, a haunting audio began. “I quit seeing people, quit looking at the flakes of flesh and dancing organisms,” read captions on the screen as the vinyl spun.

The fan turned the camera around with a concerned look on her face. “Who is this?” she asked with a laugh before teasing, “Speak Now, not Taylor’s Version.”

Elsewhere in the video, the record seemed to play a man’s voice repeating, “70 billion people of Earth” and “Where are they hiding?”

Fellow social media users pressed the original poster for updates in the comments section, prompting her to share a second video. “Both sides have another song on … and it’s called ‘Happy Land,'” the fan said.

Supportive Swifties tagged Taylor Nation and Swift, 33, in the comments section for answers. “You guys gotta send this girl a new album and a speak now cardigan it’s the rules,” one fan wrote, while another predicted that the malfunctioning record could become “a collector’s dream someday.”

Swift announced in May that her new and improved version of Speak Now, originally released in 2010, was the next of her albums to be rerecorded in her battle for ownership of her masters. She unveiled the news during one of her Eras Tour performances in Nashville before taking to Instagram with a lengthy statement.

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it,” she wrote at the time.

Along with the tracks fans know and love — including “Mine,” “Ours” and “Sparks Fly” — the rerelease features vault songs that didn’t make the original cut. Swift collaborated with Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams on two of the six bonus tracks.

While revisiting Speak Now, Swift made a change to a controversial lyric on “Better Than Revenge” — a song inspired by ex Joe Jonas moving on with Camille Belle in the wake of their split. She replaced the line “She’s better known for the things that she does / On the mattress, whoa,” with “He was a moth to the flame / She was holding the matches, whoa” — but the change was met with mixed reactions from fans.

Speak Now is the third album so far to get the Taylor’s Version treatment, following Fearless and Red, both of which were rereleased in 2022.