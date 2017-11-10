Are you ready for it? In honor of Taylor Swift’s release of her sixth studio album, Reputation, Us Weekly is throwing back to a very special edition of 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me. See what the the star, now 27, exclusively told Us about herself — including how she wears red lipstick “every day” in the summertime and who she calls three times a day.

1. My lucky number is 13, but I also consider 31 to be lucky because it’s 13 backwards. Other lucky numbers for me are 89, 26 and 39.

2. I used to wear a Victoria’s Secret Pink hoodie and sweatpants to school on a regular basis.

3. I used to keep hermit crabs as pets when I was a kid. One summer, I lost my pet hermit crab before I had to leave the shore to go back to school. I came back to the house that winter and I found my hermit crab wandering around the house still alive.

4. I like it much more when people come up and ask for a picture in a restaurant rather than when they just point their camera at me and take one. It feels like a real human interaction that way.

5. I talk to my mom on the phone roughly three times a day.

6. I wear red lipstick almost every day in the summertime.

7. My favorite colors to wear in the fall are maroon, mustard, dark green and navy blue.

8. My cats have nicknames. Olivia’s is “Dibbles” and Meredith’s is “MerBear.”

9. I’ve never broken a bone (except my little toe, but that doesn’t count because I didn’t get a cast).

10. I can’t watch Pocahontas without crying.

11. I’m double-jointed in my elbows.



12. I was the maid of honor for my childhood best friend Britany’s wedding. I went to kindergarten with her husband.

13. It was the first time I was in a wedding.

14. My favorite stone is an opal because when I was bullied in school, my mom used to take me to T.J. Maxx after school to look at the opal jewelry. I thought opals were so beautiful, and somehow it made me feel better. We never bought them, just looked.

15. I watch Dateline nonstop.

16.I love sushi but I usually ask for soy paper instead of seaweed paper because once I ate actual seaweed at the beach as a child, and it left a lasting bad impression.

17. I have to mute any horror movie commercial that comes on TV. I cannot handle it.

18. I’m a huge fan of the Food Network and HGTV. I love Fixer Upper and Barefoot Contessa.

19. I’m very aware that youth and fame don’t last forever, so I make the most of this every day.

20. When I was in high school, I used to give my friends Mace for their key chains so they could defend themselves if they needed to.

21. I wrote “I Knew You Were Trouble” on piano and originally imagined it as a slow ballad.

22. I used to have a pug named Nelly. It was named that because I really liked the rapper Nelly. When I performed with Nelly on my tour, I did not tell him this.

23. My best friend from high school, Abigail, and I used to hang out in her room, speak in Napoleon Dynamite voices and eat tubes of cookie dough.

24. I can’t do a handstand.

25. Or a cartwheel.

