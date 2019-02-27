Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift fans believe the singer has been teasing new music via subtle Instagram clues — and Swift herself finally chimed in on the speculation!

The “Gorgeous” singer, 29, sent her loyal following into a frenzy after sharing a photo of her cat Olivia looking surprised on Wednesday, February 27, alongside the caption, “She just read all the theories.”

Swifties believe the countdown to new music began on Saturday, February 23, after the Grammy winner posted a photo of her cat Meredith on a couch with eight holes. The next day, Swift shared a snapshot of seven palm trees, followed by a picture of her sitting on the sixth step of a grand staircase. The “Shake It Off” songstress continued to drop social media hints on Monday, February 25, with an image of herself looking through a fence with five holes.

Some fans believe that Swift’s purrfect picture of Olivia includes four squares on a closet door behind the feline, marking a fourth day of clues leading up to a potential album or song reveal on Saturday, March 2.

Although the “Getaway Car” crooner has yet to clarify the meaning of her Instagram posts, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly that she “has been recording new music” and the insider “wouldn’t be surprised if this is a new album announcement.”

The “Blank Space” wordsmith’s new tunes are bound to be about her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn. “Taylor has been stepping out more with Joe because she wants to support him and his career, just like he shows support for hers,” the insider added of Swift, who attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty with Alwyn, 28, on Sunday, to celebrate his nominated film The Favourite. “Joe still wants to marry her and she wants to marry him. They’re in a great place as a couple and he’s waiting to find the perfect time to propose.”

Swift, who hasn’t dropped new beats since her November 2017 album, Reputation, started dating Alwyn in May of that year. “Joe is very keen on proposing soon,” a second insider revealed to Us in December 2018. “But he wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special.”

