So ready for it. Taylor Swift gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her rehearsals for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Thursday, November 30.

Swift, 27, took to Instagram as she walked around the stage for her soundcheck. “[I’m] really excited,” she said in a video.

The venue was decorated with several Christmas trees and the space was lit up with red lights, which the singer joked about.

“It’s just the natural lighting happening. Check that out,” she said, while her face could barely be seen on the screen. In-between practice, she also reminded Swifties that her latest album, Reputation, is now streaming on all music services.

But that, perhaps, wasn’t the best reveal. Swift wore a holiday long-sleeve top that gave a shout-out to Haim pals Este, Danielle and Alana Haim. The shirt read: “It’s the most wonderful Haim of the year.” Haim opened for Swift during her 1989 world tour.

Swift — along with BFF Ed Sheeran and Fall Out Boy — are headlining the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour. Other acts include Niall Horan, Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, Charlie Puth and The Chainsmokers.

