Taylor Swift Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction Onstage!

Taylor Swift suffered a wardrobe malfunction onstage Saturday night in St. Louis, but fans didn't get too much of an eyeful: the country cutie was all covered up!

During a performance of "You Belong With Me," as revealed in a video clip on the Huffington Post, the 21-year-old Grammy winner's blue dress blew up mid-song, revealing her nude underwear! Swift quickly swatted down her skirt and continued on with her lyrics.

Unlike many of her contemporaries, the "Speak Now" songstress is relatively modest when it comes to flaunting her physique. In April she told London's The Telegraph that she "[doesn't] feel comfortable taking [her] clothes off."

"I wouldn't wear tiny amounts of clothing in my life, so I don't think it's necessary to wear that stuff in photo shoots," she added. So does anyone try to talk her into sexing up her style and dressing more provocatively? "Not anymore, no," she said.

