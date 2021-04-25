Joe Alwyn is now a Grammy winner after collaborating with Taylor Swift on last year’s Folklore album.

Eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that Alwyn’s name was recently added to the Grammy Awards website. The actor cowrote “Betty” and “Exile” on the July 2020 album under the pseudonym William Bowery as well as produced both songs plus “My Tears Ricochet,” “August,” “This Is Me Trying” and “Illicit Affairs.” The Boy Erased actor received the accolade as part of the team that produced the album.

Since Folklore won Album of the Year, every producer credited is listed as a winner. That means Alwyn appears first in the alphabetical list of credits, followed by Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner and Swift.

The Mary Queen of Scots actor didn’t appear on stage at the Grammys on March 14, but his girlfriend made sure to give him credit in her acceptance speech. “I want to thank all of my collaborators who are on the stage,” she said. “Joe, who is the first person I play every single song I write. … Thank you so much, the Recording Academy, we will never forget that you did this for us.”

Alwyn’s identity as William Bowery had been speculated for months, but it wasn’t confirmed until the “Cardigan” singer addressed it in her November 2020 Disney+ special.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity because it’s not a real person,” she said in Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. “So, William Bowery is Joe, as we know. He plays piano beautifully.”

Alwyn also cowrote three songs on Swift’s December album, Evermore — “Champagne Problems,” “Coney Island” and the titular track.

It seems spending so much time together during the pandemic helped them realize they could collaborate. “It was a step that we would have never have taken, because why would we have ever written a song together?” Swift asked in the special.

Swift and Alwyn are notoriously private, but the pop star has acknowledged the relationship a handful of times since they started dating in 2016.

“I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” she said in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, released in January 2020. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”

The Favourite actor is very serious about his future with the songstress. Sources told Us Weekly that the two have discussed getting married and a family.

“Taylor and Joe have discussed children,” a source exclusively told Us in August 2020. “She’s very excited about that chapter of her life when the timing is right and comes.”

However, the couple are in no rush to get down the aisle. “They don’t have a set deadline in place, but they’re very much in love,” a source told Us in March 2020.