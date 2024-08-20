Taylor Swift’s Mom Andrea Gets Teary at Last London ‘Eras Tour’ Show

Taylor Swift’s mom, Andrea, is soaking up her daughter’s last European Eras Tour performance.

While attending the London show on Tuesday, August 20, Andrea became visibly emotional. In fan footage shared via social media, Andrea wiped tears from her eyes as the crowd erupted into applause.

With her eyes fixed on the stage, Andrea lifted her hands above her head and clapped for her daughter. On Andrea’s arm were friendship bracelets, a signature piece of jewelry fans have been wearing during the Eras Tour performances across the globe.

Standing next to her was Swift’s dad, Scott, who put his arm around Andrea as she soaked in the moment.

MY HEART CANT TAKE THIS pic.twitter.com/4DixkpDxZi — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) August 20, 2024

The show at Wembley Stadium marked Swift’s last one for her European leg of the Eras Tour. Swift, 34, will take two months off before she wraps up the performances in the U.S. and Canada at the end of the year.

Andrea has made several stops along Swift’s Eras Tour, including attending her first round of London performances earlier this summer. Andrea watched the concerts from the VIP tent alongside Swift’s dad, Scott, and her brother, Austin.

During one of Swift’s June shows, the pop star gave a sweet shout-out to her parents.

“It’s just insane what I’m looking at right now. I’m looking at 89,000 people who decided to come hang out with us on the Eras Tour,” she said during her Lover set. “I’m gonna be honest with you: I have my ways of telling, before I even hit the stage, what kind of crowd I’m walking out to see. I’ve got my little spies. By my spies, I mean my parents.”

Related: Taylor Swift Has a Supportive Family: Meet Her Parents and Younger Brother Taylor Swift’s family may not be as famous as she is — but they’re pretty close to it. The singer’s parents, Andrea and Scott Swift — who got married in 1988 — have become key members of the Swiftie fandom, while her brother, Austin Swift, is making a name for himself in Hollywood. Taylor, for […]

She continued, “They’ll kind of wander around and they’ll watch during the opening artists’ sets and they’ll come back, and I gotta tell you, my dad bursts into the dressing room. Bursts in, he says, ‘You don’t understand. You don’t get it. Night 1 was crazy [and] up here, Night 2, up here, [but] Night 3 it’s off the charts, Tay. You’re gonna love them. They’re absolutely insane.’ He’s talking about you, isn’t he?”

Andrea entered all of the prior London shows in June with Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. (Swift and Kelce, 34, have been dating since summer 2023.)

When Kelce hopped up on stage with Swift during her show in June, eagle-eyed fans caught Andrea filming the twosome with her iPhone. When Kelce returned to the VIP tent after his Tortured Poets Department cameo, he was seen high-fiving Andrea and other family members.