Taylor Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift, is her daughter’s No. 1 fan and wouldn’t miss her sold-out concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium for the world.

Taylor, 34, headlined the first of eight concerts in London on Friday, June 21, Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23.

“When I was preparing and practicing for the weeks before this, I was thinking about getting to play Wembley Stadium,” she gushed to the crowd on Saturday. “That’s not remotely normal, [and] it is so insane for you to [have] done that for me and for us on the Eras Tour and for my band and for my crew.”

Taylor added, “[When] I was thinking about that, you think about just being grateful for all the people who wanted this for you — and that’s all of you here tonight. You clearly thought this was a good idea [and] you wanted this to happen. Blows me away. I’ll spend forever trying to thank you for that.”

Andrea, meanwhile, watched all three London concerts from the VIP tent alongside Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, and her brother, Austin Swift. For Andrea, the concerts were a big deal.

Keep scrolling for all of Andrea’s sweetest moments at the jolly good Eras Tour shows in London:

A True ‘Saint’

On Saturday, Taylor sang an acoustic mash-up of “ThanK you aIMee” and “Mean,” the former of which features a nod to Andrea.

“Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman, but she used to say she wished that you were dead,” Taylor sang while Andrea enthusiastically waved her arms in the air.

A Family Affair

Moments earlier on Saturday, Taylor sang “Marjorie” — the Evermore track dedicated to her late grandmother — for the fans. Andrea pulled up a vintage photo of relative Marjorie Finlay on her phone and held it toward Taylor’s sight line.

Star-Studded Selfies

Andrea watched the London shows from the VIP tent. On Friday, she took a selfie with actress Salma Hayek.

“Living our wildest dreams 🎤,” Hayek, 57, wrote via Instagram. “Gracias [Taylor Swift].”

Bonding With the Kelces

At all three concerts, Andrea entered the arena with Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Travis, 34, has been dating Taylor since summer 2023 and brought his brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, to the concerts.

She’s a Super Spy

Taylor gave her mom and dad a shout-out during Sunday’s concert.

“It’s just insane what I’m looking at right now. I’m looking at 89,000 people who decided to come hang out with us on the Eras Tour,” she said during her Lover set. “I’m gonna be honest with you: I have my ways of telling, before I even hit the stage, what kind of crowd I’m walking out to see. I’ve got my little spies. By my spies, I mean my parents.”

She added, “They’ll kind of wander around and they’ll watch during the opening artists’ sets and they’ll come back, and I gotta tell you, my dad bursts into the dressing room. Bursts in, he says, ‘You don’t understand. You don’t get it. Night 1 was crazy [and] up here, Night 2 up here, [but] Night 3 it’s off the charts, Tay. You’re gonna love them. They’re absolutely insane.’ He’s talking about you, isn’t he?”