Time to heal. Tayshia Adams has been in touch with fellow Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley since her January split from Dale Moss.

“I have not spoken to Dale. I did reach out to Clare,” the California native, 30, said in a Tuesday, February 2, interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Adams didn’t say what she and Crawley, 39, talked about, but did share some advice for her and Moss, 32, as they navigate life post-breakup. “Honestly, I would just say keep to your guys’ selves. It is really easy to get wrapped up in wanting to have your voice heard and it makes it really messy,” she advised.

The Bachelor alum added: “You guys are both hurting right now, so just reach out to family and friends and ones you can confide in and stay out of the media.”

Adams’ interview comes days after the former NFL player revealed the pain he’s feeling in an Instagram Live. “I talk so much with family and friends about everything that’s gone on. This situation with Clare, it’s f–king sucked, you know,” he explained in the video, posted Saturday, January 30. “And I think everyone looks for a right answer, a right way to handle these things, someone for guidance and there really f–king isn’t one.”

Moss said in his emotional social media post his split from Crawley “f–king rocked me.”

One day earlier, the South Dakota native’s ex shared her own Instagram Live in which she admitted she’s been “struggling” with anxiety amid the split. She shared with fans that she was “trying really hard to come back” from a “dark place.” The former Bachelorette said in the video she was hopeful that by sharing her battle she’d be able to help others.

“I think when you open yourself up to share what you’re going through, not as a victim but as, like, vulnerability and more as just, like, the human side of you, with your friends, with your family, with the public, with people as much as you want to share — mine more so happens to be a lot more public than most people — but I think when we share our struggles, it gives people the opportunity to relate to it and to share their struggles,” she explained in the video.

The Bachelor alum previously talked about her mental health struggles in a January 28 Instagram Story, sharing a roundup of things making her happy. The list included funny animal videos, visiting her mom who’s currently battling Alzheimer’s and “a new project” she’s been working on. She also featured “friends reaching out.”

Us Weekly confirmed Moss and the Bachelor Winter Games alum’s split on January 19. The athlete shared the news after the fact, revealing via a since-deleted Instagram post that he and his fiancée decided to call off their engagement. Crawley, for her part, shared the news on social admitting that she was “crushed.”

The pair previously got engaged during season 16 of The Bachelorette within 12 days of meeting each other.